The flu season is here. We are all very concerned. To have the vaccine, to not have the vaccine. And already we are hearing about the effects of the illness. This is really no laughing matter.
But over the past few weeks, we’ve heard the clichés. You know, “Well, when I was a kid my mother did this or that. And we were healthy, happy kids.”
Seniors are stubborn, I’ll admit. Change is hard. But believe me, our grandmas couldn’t prevent and maybe not even cure the H1N1 bug. Here are some remedies used from grandma’s closet.
First, there were fried onion. Fry them, boil them and make a syrup. One teaspoon trickled down a child’s throat for a cough. Of course, it worked – the kid couldn’t take a breath for 20 minutes. But as you get older, you forget the horrible taste and breath odor.
In my case, it was fried onions not mixed with diced bacon slapped on a warm flannel rag, to cover the chest. Pneumonia cure at its best. It caused one to weep, sniffle and pray to God for mercy.
And it also worked.
Second remedy: Tongue blade covered with cotton batting, with the tip soaked in iodine. Strep throat, beware. Hubby tells me if his grandma even thought the grandkids had a sore throat, she would line them up and swab each of their throats – even the ones who didn’t have a red gloss. It was the beginning of preventive medicine.
Of course, it did its job.
Third remedy: Now this one I’m a little leery about. If grandpa chewed snuff, and you developed an ingrown toenail (I really don’t think the toenail was a symptom of the flu), this is what happened. The dear man chewed a nice big wad, put it in an old white hankie and taped it to the toe. Wham. Overnight the ingrown nuisance leaped out of the toe and headed for the open road.
Earache remedy: My favorite, because it seemed like I constantly suffered ear pain. After supper, Dad would sit in his favorite easy chair, turn on the radio, listen to the war news and fill up his pipe with his favorite tobacco. Then he was ready to administer my favorite remedy. I sat on the stool in front of him and he gently blew warm, soothing tobacco smoke in my ear. Believe me, it worked.
Then came Vicks. The one cure-all. It replaced fried onions, boiled onions, and snuff. (But not my daddy’s warm tobacco smoke. If I close my eyes, I can still feel the gentle relief it could give.)
Hubby even uses Vicks to soften his chapped hands during the winter months like so: Coat hands with Vicks, place white gloves on hands. Crawl in bed and go to sleep. While the Vicks is softening the skin it also works as an inhaler. Up the nose, down the throat, over the eyes.
That also includes me. Even if I turn over, the aroma follows. I don’t have chapped hands or a cold.
Yes, that too is preventive medicine.
This is just an extra remedy I added if you are ever in the barn and fall. Has nothing to do with the flu: My dear mother-in-law was home alone over on Hawley Road. She went to the barn, fell and cut her leg very severely. Realizing she couldn’t get up and bleeding badly, Grandma Lilly reached over and grabbed a handful of cobwebs. Slapped them on the cut and it was magic. The bleeding stopped. Maybe the EMTs should carry a container of cobwebs with them.
Now are these some of the medical treatments you want to do and depend on? Are you willing to trust your lives to all that fuss and bother? I know, I know, your greatest claim is “but grandma never had a medical bill.” Of course not, she paid in chickens, potatoes, cider and apples – whatever was in season. It doesn’t work that way any more.
So go get your flu shots and don’t grumble about it. Maybe they will include a little Vicks in the mixture this time. That way us old timers are all set.
One last remedy: My grandfather would sip a tablespoon of blackberry brandy every night from the first of September to the first of June for his cold. One day a grandchild said, “But Grandpa, you don’t have a cold!” His reply? “It’s in case I get one.”
Preventive medicine strikes again.