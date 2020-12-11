I wrote this story several years ago in my columns. A friend asked me if I would put it in the paper again for this Christmas. I hope that you enjoy it too, dear friends.
If I was a reporter and asked to do a story on someone I thought was very meaningful, someone who had a part of her life to share, someone unimportant but at the same time very special, I would choose the innkeeper’s wife. Her story is old and unwritten but very touching. This is what she would have told me.
Her given name was Astor. She grew up into a lovely young woman and married Reuben in Bethlehem. She loved her husband and her life.
In a soft voice, she told of being the wife of an innkeeper at the time when Caesar Augustus decreed all the world to be registered, each in his own city. Astor said that everyone knew it was for political gain, but no one had a choice.
The problem was it kept her husband so busy. He was often tired and complained about his feet being sore. But with all his customers, he didn’t have time to run downtown and buy a new pair of sandals. He needed hired help, but couldn’t find any.
Then Astor remembered the retired elderly couple across the road. She and Reuben had shared tea and sweet bread with them on many occasions. Their children were grown and gone. “I’m sure they are hurting for money,” Astor thought to herself. This was a time way before pensions.
Luckily, because Reuben worked in the downtown tax office of Bethlehem, he managed to set up a part-time job for his elderly neighbor, Jacob, who he had come to love like a father.
What a relief! Jacob was a big help with angry travelers who had better things to do than travel the hot dusty roads to register in Bethlehem.
“Because Jacob worked nights, our evening tea became morning broth and bread,” recalls Astor. “And each day he had a new story to tell. But the one we remember the best was about the young couple who came to the inn too late one night.
“The woman looked so young, but was in the last stages of childbirth. And there were no rooms available. The young man leading the donkey begged, ‘My wife is in hard labor.’ Jacob told him there wasn’t even a cot,” said Astor. “He wanted to say, ‘Why no reservations?’ But then he remembered Caesar’s decree. So he quickly led them to the stable. He didn’t want a baby born in front of the Inn of Bethlehem.
“He placed new sweet-smelling straw in the cattle stall. One minute the gentle wife smiled, the next her eyes flashed with pain. The hands of the young man were rough, wood slivers cutting into them. He must have been a carpenter. The blankets given to the new mother by the older women of her village were placed gently on the hay.”
According to Astor, Jacob then asked the couple if they had a knife. Before they could answer “yes” he ran to the inn to get one. Upon his return, the smiling couple unwrapped the blankets. Their son had arrived. Gently the woman named Mary handed old Jacob the baby.
But then tears flooded her eyes. There was a loud sharp noise, a ping-ping like someone pounding nails into a large piece of wood. It came from over near the hills outside of Jerusalem. At each ping, the baby clenched his tiny fist and Mary wiped her tears. What was it? If the world would listen, they would hear it too. How strange.
“As if that wasn’t enough to contend with,” said Astor, “those smelly shepherds appeared, traipsing down the street. They’d been in the hills for months tending sheep. No baths, no shaving lotion. But the path to the stable was lighted by a star, so they followed it.
“Eventually the baby Jesus and his parents left our stable. We all waved good-bye. As Mary settled on the donkey, her eyes turned towards Jerusalem. The ping-ping sound echoed in the night. Not long after that, Jacob’s health began to fail. He and his wife decided to move north to live with their son. Until the night of their departure, Reuben had never heard the sound of the pounding nails. Before he left, Jacob insisted we turn our faces north. ‘The sound is louder now, more frequent,’ he said. “And he was right. It was piercing my ears.
“Time passed. Reuben retired from his tax job, and spent much time on our porch. One early afternoon during our tea, the skies over Jerusalem grew black. Angry clouds were everywhere. The pounding of the nails grew even more intense. It seemed to cover the earth. Over the darkness we could hear the broken voice of a young man weeping, ‘Father, forgive them. They know not what they do.’ Then, all was quiet, the sky clear. The world was still. The pounding of the nails had stopped.”
Have you heard them? The nails? Do you know why you can hear them?
Listen this Christmas season. Even listen tonight.