A few days ago I received a new magazine about cats, hoping I would buy it. Of course I read it – no I didn’t buy it. But there were a lot of cute articles like: Did you know your cat’s tail helps him balance?
The cat’s tail is a communication tool. A happy cat holds his (or her) tail up high and a super happy cat will add a quiver at the tip to express joy. An annoyed cat twitches the end of his tail back and forth. You had better step out of the way because the claws are on the way out. Never pull his tail. It can cause permanent damage. You wouldn’t want that, would you?
While dogs give sloppy wet kisses showing their love, cats are more likely to whisper their affection by purring. Or they may slowly blink their eyes. It’s a way of blowing a kiss or saying “I love you.” So always blink back.
Are cats smarter than dogs? Of course! Those of us who have those beautiful little house pets rubbing their noses on our arms know they are. Listen to this, pet lovers. Cats have 300 million neurons in the frontal cortex area of the brain that is associated with intelligence and is responsible for processing, planning, and more. Dogs have a mere 160 million neurons in the same area.
How about that, dear friends? I have three cats with 900 million neurons running around my house. Even if you have three dogs, it’s only 480 million neurons.
My cats spend more of the cold winter days sleeping by the furnace register, or trying to lick snowflakes off the windows. I admit they never make the snowflakes disappear, but the thought is there. Yes, I admit that dogs are better at doing things like chasing cars long distances. But cats have brains that are better at eating things like a mouse.
The last 14 years Hubby and I have had our kitties: Muffer, Lilly Lu and the baby – nine-year-old Sophie. They are the joy of our lives since we became senior citizens. They are warm, loving and caring.
They cry most of the night for one of us to get up, especially Hubby. I’ve trained them that way. I’m usually up first in the morning so I do fresh food and water while I drink my coffee.
Then its naps off and on all day like most seniors do. About 3 p.m. the word “treat” floats through their brains and ours. Turkey tenderloins sound good for them. Cookies and coffee are for us. Supper is ready at 5:30 p.m. There is wet food, maybe a little liver, cheese, beef and brown gravy sounds good – Oh, I forgot that’s for the kitties. We are having fried eggs. Ice cream bars are for night time snack – our favorite. Cat soup is for the blessed three. That is a new product that keeps their tummies warm ‘til midnight and more howling.
It was great fun, don’t you think? See you in a couple weeks!