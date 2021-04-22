Since it was snowing a few days ago, it was way too cool to be outside. And because of our central heat the inside temp was 72 degrees, I figured it was a good time to clean out the pantry, the house being comfortable.
Now it’s really not a modern age room with drawers that pull out. Nor large lazy-susans that twirl, displaying my homemade can goods. Why — because I don’t can anymore anyway. The price of vegetables and fruits by the bushel. Plus special ingredients, jars, prices of gas for canning and labor. For just hubby and me, it doesn’t seem worth it. And believe me, a can of peaches displayed in its own can labeled $1, looks and tastes just as good.
So, that means canning can be erased off my pantry chart. On the outer wall, I have two large hooks which balance my ironing board. Mine is dark green, heavy, kind of awkward to set up, but strong and sturdy. How do I know that? Because it was given to me 68 years ago from Eva Galinski.
There was a group of employees over at Paulina Stearns Hospital who worked and chummed together. And they gave me a bridal shower. I told you the old board was strong. I have had many irons but only one board.
Now being a good mother, my mom showed me how to make a cover for it. First, save any worn flannel blankets and old sheets. Fold them length-ways. Placing the blanket on the board, covering it with a sheet, you begin to pull them together underneath the board and pinning them tight. Even elastic about two inches wide would help also. The covering had to be tight. Maybe even dance a coin on it. That tension would chase the wrinkles away.
Then choose your ironing wisely. White dress shirts first. Why – I don’t know. Fold them length-ways, lay on ironing board. Dip fingers in bowl of lukewarm water. Shaking fingers gently on shirts. Roll up. Then place in towel, again rolling together, place in refrigerator for 30 minutes – not 25 but 30. Remove from refrigerator. Shake. Begin to iron. The tough homemade cover holding tight.
If Dad liked a stiff collar, you made a jar of powdered, white Argo starch and water – shaking it good. Take two tablespoons dipped in starch water and spread evenly on collar. Iron with hot iron, praying it wouldn’t burn shirt. And the day of ironing, which was always Tuesday, wore on.
Now I start with my board. Go to Wal-Mart and buy a pad and cover with insulated material, and — even a pocket. What for, I don’t know. My iron is too big to fit in pocket. Spray starch can is too heavy. But it’s there just in case. Hey, maybe I could put a cookie or two in it — just as a treat.
This cover fits a 13-inch wide by 53-inch long ironing board. One piece bungee cord construction for a snug fit. It is scorch and stain resistant from a product called Nanoguard — all products Made in China. Ironing board: Made in U.S.A. This is the reason I pull, yank, hit, stretch and almost cut apart to make it fit.
Calling my dear Hubby for help, I’m about to give up. But together we carry on deciding a new 13-inch cover will not fit my 14½ inch, old ironing board — which will probably never wear out.
Wash up old blanket and sheet cover. Return new one to Wal-Mart.
Was life easier back then or now? I’m not sure. But I do know my pantry is easier to clean because my cleaning lady does it once a month.