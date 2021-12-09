Many years ago, my dear mother-in-law shared one of the family’s favorite recipes: Pound cake. Sometimes just plain. Sometimes with maraschino cherries and pecan pieces. But always delicious.
Over the years I’ve made it many times because it is my husband’s favorite breakfast food. It only takes five ingredients. Vanilla flavoring, eggs, powdered sugar, butter or Imperial margarine and regular flour. A strong hand for mixing. One angel food cake tin and a 350 degree oven.
As it bakes, the house fills with the aroma of vanilla mixing gently with all the ingredients. On cold days, the warmth of the oven gives one loving memories of special memories. Days of children standing at the sink, licking beaters and bowl after cooling and frosting this special treat, then waiting for a piece to nibble on. Hubby with coffee, kids with milk.
Yes, but now it’s only Hubby and I in the kitchen. The kids are grown and gone. Grandchildren in other cities and states.
Still the pound cake stands perfect and tasty, resting in the cake saver. But this Christmas my sweetheart had a new idea. Bake the famous pound cake for Christmas and use holiday candied fruit.
The two of us and one walker in one medium-sized kitchen. One bowl, one beater and measuring cup, one oven. Sound like fun? You’re right!
Now I’ve made this cake for many years. I very seldom measure level and do not beat eggs separately. I just fill the beater bowl and begin. When it looks smooth, cut pecan bag open and dump in the nuts. The cherries are different. Dig them out of small jar with your fingers, cut in half and drop into dough.
Beat all things mentioned above for 5 minutes, pour into angel food cake tin. Bake one hour or until it looks done. Remove from oven, pray it’s done and put on cake plate. Cool. Frost. Eat.
But now the pound cake adventure will be different. First of all, my husband measures everything. To be ready for our story of togetherness, all counters must be wiped clean. Oven turned on to 350 degrees. Beater bowl, measuring spoons arranged in place. Ingredients placed on counter.
I will stand by the baking counter because I have the recipe in my head. OK, here we go.
Dear one cracks six eggs and drops them into the bowl. Beats until the eggs cry out that they are dizzy. Add 1 pound margarine and beat until the eggs combine. They have no choice.
A wisp of salt. I never add salt but Hubby insists all cakes must have salt to bring out flavor. Now cut open 1 pound container of powdered sugar. Sprinkle full pound around beater bowl. Stir in gently with spoon. That way the powdered sugar doesn’t fly all over the kitchen when the beater goes on. Mine does kind of look like snow.
Did I tell you we have Christmas music playing on Channel 241? I even sing a note or two.
Add flour the same way as powdered sugar (gently) and two teaspoons rum or vanilla flavoring.
Now comes the fun. I have been asked to cut the sticky candied fruit into SMALL pieces, laying them on the cake as Hubby folds them into the dough. Scissors are sticky full of sugar, and also my fingers. I couldn’t believe such a small package could take so long.
Oh, I forgot, I also must spoon over, very gently, the pecan pieces during the last time the dough is mixed.
Oven ready. Cake ready. In it goes. No mess in the kitchen. Only Christmas carols and memories of our children playing in the kitchen. And thankfulness that some of them will be home for Christmas. It depends on COVID-19. To help eat the best put together pound cake I’ve ever helped make.
Merry Christmas to all our friends and family!