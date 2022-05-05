All the experience that Hubby and I have obtained sharing our lives with our feline friends hasn’t solved our biggest problem.
According to Patricia Curtis’ highly acclaimed book “How to Raise an Indoor Cat Properly,” we are doing something wrong — not the cat.
It all started about seven months ago. Meeka, our cat, received a cute little card in the mail. It was time for her trip to the vet. The yearly vaccinations are due and very important as they promote good health. Our other cats must have understood these words as they just walked right into the cat carrier. Hubby always put a few treats in the carrier and zip – off we would go to the vet.
Now what’s wrong with Meeka? She must not understand the cat book. It probably is that she thinks she is No. 1 kitty cat. The reading material states there is always a top cat up the pecking line. It is not necessarily the strongest one but the bossiest.
The last few years Hubby and I were stronger and she was smarter. There wasn’t much problem, but now it is different. Three days before the appointment, the carrier comes out of the closet. Meeka rubs her ears and whiskers on the rough carrier. She jumps on it – not in it. Meeka decides it is OK to leave it in the living room. For three days we explain to her how much fun the trip will be. She runs and hides, sneaking around the houses with her tail drooped but eyes alert and watching our every move.
Now yelling and swatting or using a water bottle is not in the cat book so I pet her with sweat running down my forehead. She claws at me, runs and hides.
We call the vet’s office and cancel the appointment. Two weeks later we have a new appointment, second try I know I must inject my words of wisdom: “Honey just push Meeka into the carrier.” He whirls around to face me and says, “I can’t! I told you before the kittens arrived and became a part of our household and they were too precious.”
Of course when I have a doctor’s appointment, he says, “Be ready in 15 minutes. Grab your purse and let’s go.”
There seems to be a bit of tension growing between us and No. 1 kitty cat. It’s called conflict. The book states to check her eyes and if they display wide pupils appearing almost black, kitty is angry or frightened. Also if ears are in a forward position, she is angry and alert. A cat showing fear will fluff its fur and display the speed of light movement.
Hubby explains in no uncertain terms that he can’t do all that plus try to lovingly move her into the carrier, while explaining to Meeka it’s for her own good. Wait! Maybe a little catnip for a bribe – doesn’t work.
“Meeka get into the carrier.”
No.
“Meeka!”
No meow.
Meeka you are just a cat. Remember?”
Meow. “No, I am Meeka the No. 1 cat. You remember?”
Anyway here we are. What can be done to remedy our situation?
How do you catch a cat correctly?