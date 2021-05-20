My mother went to be with her Lord many years ago this month.
The poem “Mother” became very precious to me
M: is for the millions of things she gave me.
O: means only that she is growing old.
T: is for the many tears she shed to save me.
H: means her heart is made of purest gold.
E: is for her eyes with love light shining.
R: means right and right she’ll always be.
Precious words, yes. And if your mother is no longer with you, they become more precious with each passing day.
My mother, Mary Shafer, was a schoolteacher. Country schools were her specialty. She graduated from Mason County Normal and taught at Summit, French, Morton, Marchido and Riverton.
Her substituting days sometimes lasted more than a month, and if I was in grade school, I was allowed to transfer out to the country school where she taught.
That was fun — new friends to meet. But not mentioning any names, at one school I got lice. Becoming very frustrated, Mom used kerosene to kill them and wash my head.
All my hairs fell out, so the problem was solved. I got to wear a three-pointed handkerchief that tied in the back to cover my scalp… and was in fashion way before my time.
My brother and I learned fast that the teacher is always right, and to never question that. And in our case, when we got home, the teacher became mother. So we didn’t stand a chance.
M — The millions of things she gave me. Mom sacrificed so much to make sure her children’s lives were full. The most she gave was her love and precious time. Not once did I hear her say she needed an evening to herself. Or a shopping trip to Muskegon with the girls. In my young life, there was not a lot of money for a day out shopping. And the time to do it would take away from the family. Mom always said, “When I get old, Daddy and I will do this or that. There’s always plenty of time.”
O — Now I realize what the word old means. One day I woke up and her hair was gray, then white. She always wanted pure white hair but it was dull grayish hue. So I taught her how to use White Minx once a week. Always on Saturday night, before church on Sunday. Pin curls, bobby pins, thick setting gel and White Minx. \Mom was in her gloryl
T — Lake Michigan would rise three feet if her tears had ever been collected. I was a brat – a strong-willed, stubborn ADHD child before ADHD was all the rage. Especially during the teen years. If I write any more my tears will stain this column. It’s time you think about your mom’s tears for you.
H — Her heart was more priceless than gold. Her family, the center of it. Sometimes I think a mother’s heart gives until there’s nothing left. Maybe that’s what causes so many women’s heart problems. If a mother’s heart can’t give anymore, it’s got to ache.
E — Oh, yes, her eyes. If they glared, we were in big trouble, and no one waited until Dad got home. Some matters in a child’s life had to be handled immediately. But Mom’s eyes also glowed with love and reflected her softness, and special times. Like when my brother gave his valedictorian speech during his graduation ceremony. Or the Sunday morning I sang my first solo in church. And, especially, each time she held a new grandbaby. All seven of them. It never made a difference to her whether they were delivered in a hospital or came from Korea on an airplane to be adopted. She loved them all, with hope in her eyes.
R — In our generation, we all knew Mom was right. There was never a question. Right up there next to Dad. And nothing more needs to be written about that.
Of course, all the words written about her could never measure the fact that the first and foremost quest in Mary Shafer’s life was that her children came to know the Lord as their Savior. All the tears, prayers, gray hair, gold in her heart and love in her eyes meant nothing to her until the quest in her life was answered. And it was.
Put the letters all together and they spell “Mother.” The word that means the world to you and me.
Thanks for sharing my memories.