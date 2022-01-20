As the bitter cold temperatures arrived, it reminded me of an ice storm that we experienced a while back.
Can you imagine a weekend with no electricity? Well, Hubby and I just lived through one.
At noon last Saturday the wind began to pick up.
There was rain, snow, more rain, wind and temperature dropping. Electric wires began to snap.
No TV, no phones – nothing was working except three wires leading to our house.
Only three! Every time the snapping wire hit a downed wire the electricity hit the lights on our gas stove. Ping, ping, ping it whined.
How that works I don’t know, but it can drive one silly.
Ping, ping, ping! My sweetheart tried to explain.
Also, it made him unsure about turning the electric generator on.
I was so glad I could trust him. Since electricity was his life, he knew what he was talking about.
I didn’t.
Ping, ping, ping!
We had Sunday dinner made and ready to eat, so I didn’t worry.
I began to believe that every room in our home survived on electricity. Living room had no TV nor lights so I went to bed at 7:30 p.m. forgetting that my electric blanket might never be warm again.
The kitchen suffered the most.
The coffee pot stood in the dark morning air, ready to perk.
No luck. Will my morning prayers be answered?
But there was the saddest woman’s helper, the machine that keeps life in order from morning till evening, the 18-minute cooking kettle setting quietly on the counter.
It cooks everything as it promises in the guarantee.
Lush food to sweeten the taste buds!
All it needs is 18 minutes and yes electricity, which we do not have.
Now a Diet Coke and raw instant oatmeal with cold milk would make a great breakfast.
But Hubby says in a strong voice, “No, don’t open the refrigerator door. We have got to keep it cold inside.”
We did have heat.
The wire to the furnace was still working.
Maybe God only answered one prayer for each house on Sunday morning. Michigan had 22,000 homes without electricity last Sunday, including ours and maybe yours, too.
Looking out our bay window on Sunday, I watched those big blue and white Consumer’s trucks slowly travel west past our house.
Yes, God does answer prayers. Several men climbed down from their trucks and climbed up in their high rise bucket, shifting wires back and forth.
Brave men in the snow and wind.
Thank you fellows — wherever you came from. You’re our heroes!
Coffee never tasted so good on a cold Sunday.
I am so glad that we have not had to repeat that experience so far this year! Stay warm! Soon it will be spring!