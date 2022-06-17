My father was a great man in my eyes. Quiet, gentle and loving. He came from a farm family-born and raised in Summit Township, which was made up mostly of fruit farmers.
Dad met my mother, a school teacher, from Amber Township. And of course, they fell in love and married. Believe it or not, dad drove horse-and-buggy taxi, especially over on South Amber Road, on some early mornings and around supper time. Yes, especially at supper time, which led to supper at Mary Tetzloff’s parents’ home.
After five years of taxi rides and courting, a wedding tool place under the front yard maple trees of the Tetzloff home. It was a marriage that lasted 56 years. Daddy soon was hired at the General Telephone Company. He knew almost everyone’s phone number in Mason County. With his red hair and happy smile, he was hard to forget.
His favorite time of the year was fall. Why? Because he tracked upper Hamlin. The deer were moving toward the state park. Deer season was open then and they somehow knew they were safe when they got there to the park and spotted dad.
It was dad’s job to make sure the phone lines were ready for those cold, snowy and windy days and nights of winter. Ask anyone whose age is over 75 that it was a bitter, cold job. Spring, summer and early fall were different. There always seemed to be a piece of homemade fruit pie waiting for the country phone man. Or maybe there would be a bag of tomatoes, homegrown. All I know is that his summer smile was happier than his winter frown.
Whatever, he loved his job. I can remember an evening when dad got his climbing spurs out for my 12-year-old brother, Carl, to start learning the telephone business by climbing a telephone pole. Carl was so proud to show off his talent. Up he went about 15 feet and then he slid down the pole and his evening were done. His stomach and hands were skinned, yelling and all. His telephone work was done. Father’s footsteps were too big for my brother to fill.
There are so many good memories to remember of Harry Shafer, my father. But the best one was way before the phone company when he worked for the CCC Camp building the state park. Dad worked “long, hard days.” He was so proud of the park. Carl and I were young and really didn’t understand much of the Great Depression, but it was rough for our family. As time passed and things got better, we would ride with mom and dad on Saturday afternoons and enjoy the state park and see the many fences and roads that dad would talk about in the park.
Then one Saturday when dad drove up to the park, a sweet young lady stood at the entrance-way to the park and insisted that dad must pay an entrance fee.
He politely got out of the car and took her hand and stated the he helped build this beautiful state park. He did his duty for his country and would never pay a cent to drive in it. He showed her his skin-chipped hands.
She smiled and with tears in both their eyes they shook hands, and we drove into the park. After that, every time we drove through the park, I still can hear his gentle voice say, “this is a Michigan State Park. I live in Michigan, and I helped build it.” Never can I remember him paying a fee. He just waved at the worker.
With Father’s Day approaching, why don’t you take some time to sit down, maybe on your front porch swing or in your backyard, anyplace that makes you feel warm and loving, and think of your father. I know I will. God bless!