Are you beginning to hear those familiar sounds? They come with the turning of the leaves.
“Cough, cough, hack, hack,” From young and old alike.
The big have-everything stores are displaying cough syrup, Vick’s Vapo Rub and Tylenol right up front. But not one has a pot of chicken soup simmering.
Yes, chicken soup. Just the smell alone might soothe the consumers. Whiffs of mom’s homemade joy would calm their tempers while viewing the higher and higher prices. At least it would be worth a try.
I’m a firm believer in the old remedies. Our generation knows the value of fried onions on one’s chest for a cold. Iodine swabs for those infected tonsils. Vick’s for everything from yellow toenails to clogged sinuses. But the remedy that never failed? Mom’s good old chicken soup.
There is a fine art to cooking any kind of soup from scratch. I watched Grandma Teztloff, my mom’s mother, many times on her journey down chicken soup road.
Of course, it’s much better if you happen to live on a farm. In that case, the laziest hen in the hen house must be found. You pick her up, wings held tight to her side, so she can’t flutter away.
Have a sturdy crate ready. Plop her underneath it. The lazy chicken then becomes a “clucker.” She’s a settin’ hen, who is fed corn and rich mash to put some fat on her bones. This makes for the best soup.
Nowadays I look for a nice round roasting chicken. At least in the meat counter they are ready to cook. Down on Grandma’s farm there was the ordeal of preparation. Did you ever feather a chicken? Not a fun job! But it was part of keeping Grandma’s family healthy in the winter.
As Grandma worked on her soup, the aroma began to float through the house. Today, whether the chicken is bought or raised in a barnyard, it’s the same rich simmering flavor filling the air.
After the large, black wrought iron kettle was full of broth, Grandma would spoon out the soft, cooked chicken, bone it and ladle it in warm two-quart canning jars. Part of the hot broth was then poured over the delicacies, which were covered and cooled.
These would be carried to the canning cellar and left until after Christmas. In that time, the broth would form a gel around the chicken. This was something to behold. When it was served with warm homemade bread, it was the meal of a lifetime.
But back to the soup kettle and its healing powers.
Add onion, salt, pepper, celery, carrots and left over pieces of chicken. Keep cooking. Nowadays I sneak in a can of Campbell’s chicken noodle, just to be modern. (Hubby doesn’t know.) The old way also called for homemade dried noodles. I can’t do that. But my Amish friends make great noodles, which are very quietly slipped into the soup pot. The package wrapper is quickly hidden in the trash.
Go ahead and simmer until all is well within your soul. Because whatever the situation, it heals.
Dad comes home tired, kids are noisy and unruly, Mom depressed because no one appreciates her? Serve the soup!!
Sore throat, sore toe, bills going higher? Serve the soup!!
It saves friendships, creates smiles, helps smooth over problems.
And if one compares medical treatment to making chicken soup, soup’s a whole lot cheaper.
But you see, our generation was before Lipitor, Toprol, Plavix and all the good stuff that has taken the place of healing chicken soup.
So I’m washing my canning jars, all six of them. The noodles are hidden in the pantry. And we’re planning on a healthy, happy winter, God willing.