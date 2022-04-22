First let me explain the title of my column.
A Shafer is a person who is my relative. Part of their blood is the same as mine. Also many traits, likes, dislikes and looks follow the same pattern.
You see, Shafer, is my maiden name. When we relatives all get together, you will know us because we have to talk about dirt. Not house dirt, nor gossip, or anything one uses soap and water flavored with bleach for.
It is the kind that mingles with your blood. In the winter it sort of flows gentle. But come early spring it begins to race, to pound tight against the netting of our soul. To rush against an anxious heart causing it to beat fast and hard.
My thoughts go back to 2012 when my hubby gave me full authority to do whatever I wanted with the garden. Why? He had just had a knee replacement and knew his limits. I had the time of my life!
In April the blueprints were set. First I had to find someone with a few drops of Shafer blood to get this yard started.
Of course there are many, many wonderful gardeners. The beautiful yards in this city would take your breath away, which gives us proof.
But I called my first cousin and dear friend, Jody Shafer. She is always a great help to me whatever I need.
Digging in the soil is her favorite thing to do – so we began.
Before the plans were even finished, she had dug, hoed and weeded a new rock garden full of perennials and arranged it with new plants so it would bloom each day of the week. She worked out in the yard – rain or shine. Plants started to grow I’ve never heard of, such as King Tut grasses, knock out roses, hedgehog blooms. Wave petunias waved in the breeze all over. Impatiens were very inpatient to blossom in their four colors she had put together.
But what I enjoyed the most in my garden was Jody. Faithfully hoeing weeds, giving air to their existence. Fertilizing any plant beauty, if they needed a little jump-start or a boost.
Her eyes glowed with love. I know the feeling because my heart was pounding, too.
This feeling must have come from long ago. Our great-grandparents, the George and Anna Shafer family moved to Summit to begin farming.
Little did the Consumers Plant nor the freeway know great-grandma and grandpa Shafer were loosing the soil, readying it for new life.
I often wonder if the early generations of Summit Township would ever believe what has become of that rich black soil they made their living from. Raised their families. And yes loved that dirt. I, even three generations later have wonderful memories.
Dad and mom in their ’41 Chevy turning west on Hawley Road from the highway. Driving to the top of the hill. Turning south on a two track county road to the old farm, then owned by Bill and Rose Shafer – cousins.
The joyful memories shared on a Sunday afternoon. The fruit trees, the plowed farm fields all standing in straight rows with vegetables ready to be canned or just put away for winter. The animals wandering around in the pasture. And kids running, laughing. Shafer cousins all free as the soft breeze winging its way high in the sky off Lake Michigan.
And now as this all brings me happy thoughts, I’m quite sure each one of us has a garden in the back yard. A place to dig in the dirt to satisfy our heritage. Especially this year, we need those happy memories in our hearts and faith along with lots of prayer. So dear friend, this summer let’s put prayer first. God will answer – He always does.