As the winter storms of 2021 frantically made their way along the Lake Michigan shoreline, covering the sand with white snow and ice, winds whipping the clouds north, I knew it was time to set my mind to hunting for a warm coverlet and a cup of hot coffee or maybe tea.
Hubby’s thoughts drift to the garage. His new snow tractor stood ready for work. A flip of the key and they would move together to challenge the elements. Man and machine.
Looking out over Tinkham Avenue, I knew it was time. I was also ready. A challenge of another sort sat before me.
Closing my eyes I reached in the case of old cookbooks. Praying that it would be a special book. And it was. Recipes from the ‘50s. Favorites of the ladies of Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Tested and true. Old sayings between pages. They will warm the heart.
But more special are the names beneath each recipe. Women I had chummed with, had families together, cooked church dinners together. Oh my, a wonderful time of life.
The pages between 91 and 132 are darkly stained. Those are the favorite dishes.
Scalloped potatoes – a dish suited for any generation – submitted by a dear friend who could not help but love the young ones and the dear old folks of the church – Nonie Solander.
“No one ever injured their eyesight by looking at the bright side of life.”
Rhubarb cream pie – Paula Ruiz. Paula’s home was a welcoming, warm home to be in. Always dessert ready – as sweet as her smile, even rhubarb.
Happiness cake:
1 C. of good thoughts, kind deeds and consideration for others
2 C. sacrifice and well beaten faults
3 C. forgiveness
Add tears, joy, sorrow, and sympathy. Flavor with love. Gently fold in 4 Cups of prayer and faith. Blend all with daily life. Bake in the warmth of human kindness. You may serve at any time. It satisfies the hunger of starving souls. Yes that described Violet Anderson.
Chicken casserole – sounds like filling for the appetite. Aunt Alice not only could cook to please the appetite, she lived to please God. Alice Black was a mighty warrior.
“Never buy chicken on a Monday. It is likely you’ll get one that wasn’t bought on Sunday.”
Remember Fran Bixler, Brenda Gretzinger’s dear mother. No recipe book would be complete without her favorite:
Elephant Stew
1 medium elephant
2 rabbits (optional)
Salt and pepper
Cut elephant in bite-size pieces. This should take about 2 months. Add brown gravy to cover. Cook over kerosene fire – four weeks at 405.5 degrees. This will serve 3,800 people if servings are small. Or to go far, add 2 rabbits. But do this only if necessary as most people do not like to find hare in their stew.
Lyla Bernson – mother or grandmother to all who needed one.
“The more difficult the obstacle, the stronger one becomes after hurdling it.”
Yes, that described Lyla. I’m sure her cooking pots and pans were greased with love and cheer. The strength she had certainly helped her jump to high goals.
A note I picked out of the Kids’ Section of the Cookbook.
“There is nothing any nicer-
Any day or any minute-
Than to have a loving kitchen-
With a loving Mother in it.”
Well the evening grows dark. The wind exciting the new snow. My thoughts travel along the road of memories. It gives the cold night a hint of warmness. Maybe we will do this again sometime. A warm spring afternoon on the porch swing with tea and cookies sounds nice to me.