It seems time to think back a few years. Time to reminisce. When the city cut down the old maple tree in our front yard, we not only lost an old friend, but a lot of memories.
Sixty-eight years ago, when we bought this house and made it our home, the front tree was young – like us.
One child then and a new home to call our own. Oh yes, a mortgage to pay off just like you did. New windows, new doors and paint but we called it wonderful.
Oh yes, the branches grew every spring and green maple leaves appeared. Then came the golden brown of fall as it readied for the cold of winter. It shivered many days in the cold. No warmth. But that was what it was supposed to do. Hold tight and wait.
Soon a warm breath of spring would arrive. God never fails.
A tree grows old just like us. Limbs begin to bend, leaves aren’t quite so green. Strong winds weaken the tree’s strength.
But inside the memories live. And then it’s replaced. A firm, strong young tree replaced our friend.
And so we, too, live on. One child becomes five. A house full. They grow just like our tree. Yes, life carries on.
School begins for the five. New friends appear and the house is full of happiness – like new leaves. It’s a wonderful feeling.
Neighbors become close friends over a fence. Clothes are hung on the line. Lawns are mowed. Spring gardens flourished. The sprinkler hose brings a backyard full of kids. Just fun.
Soon little ones are facing high school, college and jobs. Young beautiful sons and daughters. The world is opening up. So many things to remember. Life goes on. Just like our tree.
Daughters in white dresses and sons in handsome suits. But for Dad and me it’s Empty Nest Syndrome. Not so bad. Maybe it’s like the tree, no little ones hanging on to its “feet.” After a while it gets to be wonderful. We can do what we want, say what we want and eat any time. Bedtime when we feel like it. Only the kitty-cats to look after.
The tree sprouts more branches and more leaves. It enjoys its life. But Dad and I in all our enjoyment notice a special something called grandchildren. We are at it again – new leaves blowing in the wind. More memories. Life goes on. We add the words great-grandchildren.
A few weeks ago we celebrated 68 years of wedded bliss. The tree is gone, but we travel on. Each day is precious. We’re thankful.
Dad talked about moving into a condo, but for right now we’ve decided to stay here with all our “stuff.” Yes and our memories.
Besides the city planted a new tree in our front yard. The first week we counted 14 new flower buds. A sign. It’s making new memories. Yes, we’re staying here until God wants us to leave. The coffee pot is always on. See you soon.