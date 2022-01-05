The holidays have finally slipped by. The hustle and bustle of life begins to relax. Snow didn’t seem to cover our world. Blades of grass cried out for white covering only to be replaced by drops of rain.
Tree lights on door wreaths twinkled “Season’s Greetings.” The smell of pine breathes through porches. Even with those things, many other things were forgotten. The one word lost in the year did not fill our hearts. It was tradition.
The word’s meaning and actions are all soon forgotten. We live in a world now full of video games, bright styles and fashion with no time for the one it was meant for. A holy one named Jesus is forgotten. I heard the two words, “Oh God,” leap off of tongues of children more this year than ever before.
Many years ago lived a dear, sweet lady we all called Grandma Lilly. She was my mother-in-law. She was about 5 feet tall. Short in stature but carried a heart of gold. My mother-in-law carried a lot of old family traditions which she shared with her children and grandchildren and anyone who would care to listen. I have tried to share them with my children, but it is not easy. The world moves fast and faster. There are two traditions that struck my heart I shall never forget.
Christmas Eve dinner before church we all sat at the table as she took the potato (Ragaisis) bread out of the oven, four loaves. She put it on a wood cutting board in the center of the white tablecloth. The wood board represented the cradle that baby Jesus laid in. Each of us had a soup bowl filled with warm sour cream and fried chunks of bacon. After prayer, Hubby broke chunks of still warm bread and handed it to each of us. As we soaked it in the sour cream, eating it represented peace. The potato was the bread of life.
Gifts and Christmas cards were opened when we returned after church services. Many years ago, but some still remember.
But the tradition that still means so much to me is about the Christmas tree. Even though I don’t have a drop of Lithuanian blood in my veins, this tradition meant the most to me.
The pine tree is placed in the corner in the living room. As the boughs dry, Grandma baked crullers. They are a hard cookie with a large hole in the middle. After placing the lights and decorations on the tree, they would string the crullers to the boughs. As the days passed, the cookies grew harder. The pine tree was left until Jan. 10, The Three Kings’ Day. Then decorations were put in a bag in the attic. Only the crullers remained tied to the tree. Papa Joe hauled the tree to the field. Soon the birds were picking crumbs off the cookies. This represented the Word of God which now would be spread all over the world. A new year, new lives hearing the Word.
I’ve made sure my children understand about the meaning. My favorite memories of my mother-in-law making the Christmas holiday special.
Thanks for just listening to a special memory or two. God does bless!