Yes, it finally arrived in the mail! Yes, I have it hid under the bed. Why? Because it’s really too precious to share yet. Hubby and the world don’t understand.
It’s the Spring and Summer Flower Catalog.
Quietly it rests, waiting to have pages flipped – names and prices underlined. Corners of pages bent forward. And so I wait for a night of no snowplows racing up and down our snow-filled street. Wind whipping around the trees. Just a quiet, early spring night. The storms rage on. Winter howls.
I must tell you about our new winter bird shelter. I lifted my two big ferns out and sure enough, with winter freezing them and snow and ice covering them, the little sparrows have dug deep down in the hanging containers making a home and warm shelter. In and out they fly. Waiting for the same thing I am. Spring.
I’ve saved all the Christmas and birthday money for this big event. My perennial garden is not a money taker. Everything multiplies and so I transplant. Always having a few for friends. What I’m looking forward to is watching my three foxgloves sprout up. Some people say they will, some say they won’t.
The price I paid for them, they had better pop up fast and beautiful.
Of course, the favorite spot is the pond. Warm, rippling, clear water and maybe a few fish. Who knows?
If the raccoons that hang around the neighborhood don’t find the koi fish, they will live to be hardy swimmers this summer.
The backyard full of roses, impatiens, daylilies and whatever plants I find in the flower catalog or at Janet Sue’s Orchard Market.
And so we all wait, snow piling higher and higher. Another Arctic blast. Where do they come from?
Hubby has spent his early morning hours (5-8 a.m.) snowblowing. His faithful Husqvarna blazing the trail, pushing up the snowbanks. Up and down our driveway and a few neighbors’ he goes battling the Arctic blast. I’m so thankful the snowblower’s cab is warm and he has a coffee cup holder. Hubby tells me he loves winter and its chores. But I wonder.
And so the days pass. The kitty cats wait for sun rays on the bay windows. The warm streaks glisten on the carpeting. They lick the window glass, knowing it will soon be reflecting all kinds of brightly colored flowers and bushes. Soon. Soon. The two little kitty company-keepers’ paws are growing rough from the cool floors. They need warmth. Maybe I’ll sew some boots to match their fur.
But all I really know is, when I wake up tomorrow morning, it will be one day closer to spring!