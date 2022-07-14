The story about cats roaming at night is the truth. Even indoor cats. Also, we have found out other animals do too.
A few nights ago, in the middle of the darkness a horrible screaming arose. I was sure one of our feline friends was dying. Blood curdling, horrifying sounds from the back hallway.
Quietly I arose, searching for a flashlight, candle, anything to help me find a pathway locating the noise. As I moved slowly the sounds grew louder and louder. Through the living room out to the kitchen I moved. Raising the flashlight, wondering if 911 should have been called first. They have the proper equipment — the police with their shields, body armor and more to protect Hubby and I or even the neighborhood.
Whatever was lurking on our deck, peering through windows, must be huge. Maybe covered with fur — maybe a bear. You know we’ve been seeing on TV all the accounts of bears appearing out of nowhere. Prancing around people’s backyards. Not in Ludington. But it could always be a first.
We have birdfeeders. OK, they love birdfeeders.
We have a beautiful pond. They love ponds or pools. And this hot weather could bring them out of the hills for a cool swim. Or just a merry dunk to revive their bodies.
Whatever, at 3:40 a.m. on this dark night I had convinced myself it was a bear.
Meeka, our kitty cat, her image stretched out against the window, could not control the shaking of her body. Her tail flew up and down preparing herself for a kill.
The howling noise was coming from her throat. Deep screeching. Meeka’s lungs expanding, filling with oxygen ready for the kill.
After all, a 7-pound cat could probably do a lot of damage to a brown bear. Oh, I forgot we had poor Meeka declawed. Her defense was gone. But the vet told us she had good teeth. Maybe that was her defense. If she could only stop her yowling.
I had caught a glimpse of brown fur — so I knew the color. How large I couldn’t figure out. But here I am watching the scene of the battle ready to begin. No courage. And if I clawed I was sure my newly done nails would break. But I must help Meeka.
With the flashlight ready to preview our villain I moved forward. Oh yes — Hubby just slept on — no time for battle.
I moved closer, slowing, raised my flashlight. The gleaming moon showed me no bear. At least not a 7-footer.
Well, maybe a giant raccoon. Oh yes they are vicious too. Probably could devour a little kitty quicker than a bear.
Again, closer to the screened window I moved. The meowing grew louder, even a frantic sound appeared. The look of bravery and fear filled her eyes. Mine, too.
And then I spotted the creature. Oh yes, brown and black fur. A vicious look covered her or his eyes. The trembling lips pressing against the window, licking up and down. Meeka following the pattern. Paws pressing against each other. Oh of course the outside creature wailing. too.
I guess it wasn’t a scene of death after all. Only a little chipmunk licking the window, calling Miss Kitty Cat to come out and play.
But I would not unlock the door. So they decided to play their game. The windowpane between them.
If you ever walk by our house at 3 a.m., beware.