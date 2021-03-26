I know this is nothing to joke about. It’s a very sad thing. Power Outage. We had one about a week ago when transformers blew. My heart aches for this. Our granddaughter experienced it, too. She said “Grandma, you’ll never believe the problems. My hair dryer was off 16 hours.” And so a new generation lives on.
Deciding to write a few words about living without the important power operated life should be fun. The bathroom is a good beginning. Curling iron, hair dryer, razor. Not one female leaves the house without using her power operated necessities. Oh yes, it would make a much more quiet house in the morning. But to face the world with wet, straggly hair — never!
And hubby without shaving. What an awful memory I have of him and his buddies getting ready for deer hunting. Beards two months long! Never again! Even though the beard is a silver gray now, hubby needs to shave. My life motto is, “No shave, no kiss goodnight.” He caught on many years ago. And he likes to use the blow dryer once in a while too. Especially when the power is out.
Bedroom – mostly the alarm clock and the electric blanket. Oh yes, below zero temperature and a cold electric blanket makes for a long winter’s night.
Now the living room — No heat or air conditioning controls the whole atmosphere of life. Why? No TV. When you are our age, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” start the evening. Even a good book doesn’t take the place of “Wheel.” Conversation does settle the nerves. But that leads to spending money that is not budgeted for.
But were you ever stuck in your electric recliner? Mine has an emergency button and it will go down. It’s very shaky up in the air waiting for the power to come on. When you’re old enough to receive Medicare and up high in your recliner, it may take all winter to get down. Take a blanket, pillow, and hot water bottle with you. Not for company, but for support. Also make sure the telephone is close by your side. Flashlights also.
On to the kitchen. No hand-beater, so no cake for evening meal dessert. We don’t whip up desserts by hand anymore. Anxiety pills — Why? No coffee. I can’t bubble coffee over a match. Coffeemaker — no power. Gas stove — no power for the igniter on the stove. No pot roast for dinner –again no power. No ice water — refrigerator completely off.
I have an old landline phone to talk on. It uses some of the empty time I have while I am stuck up in my recliner.
There are a lot of things and lives that would be touched. We can only thank God that Mason County is kind of protected from the severe weather. Warm home, coffee perking, hair curler flying in the morning light. But best of all the sound of hubby’s razor in the evening and the smell of Aqua Velva and a sweet kiss, “Goodnight.”