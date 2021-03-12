Two Saturdays ago was the day that Hubby and I had waited for, the last of our Christmas 2020 celebrations. After the COVID-19, the quarantine, bad weather and all, our last family dinner arrived.
Our grandson, Joshua, and his family made it over the hills and through the snow to grandma and grandpa’s house. Their favorite dinner of beef roast and all the trimmings was served. That’s the most fun cooking what the grandkids like.
We ate and laughed over our memories. Josh had never been late for Christmas dinner before. We all hoped and prayed that it was not a new tradition that we’re starting – late for Christmas.
Now we had not seen their Bertie since before Thanksgiving. Then she was around 2½ years old. All this time between visits the pictures and information flew between homes. But it was not the same. She had grown so!
The first meeting, the little one seemed to be nervous. She was kind of scared. We put our loving 15-year-old cat in the bedroom then because we were afraid our Kitty might bite Bertie or vice-versa. The cat cried and Bertie was afraid and running to grandpa’s lap.
Her hair had grown since the first meeting. It’s now black, shiny and beautiful. She has gained a few pounds and learned how to play with her toys. And, of course, she also learned how to rule the house – which she did here, too. The scared look, shaking and crying now seemed to be gone.
To tell you the truth, I wasn’t sure I could love her the first time I saw her and that is a horrible thing to say. I still feel guilty about it. I’m sure the kids felt it, too, because they asked if they should get a sitter when they came. Bertie had a girlfriend by their home where she could stay while they came here. Yes, I felt so guilty. She needed me, and I needed her. My heart broke. “No, she’s more than welcome here any time.” At those words, my heart cleared. She’s too important in our lives.
So last Saturday, they all jumped out of the car full of laughter with packages and yes, Bertie. She came bounding in, jumping on grandpa’s lap. That’s love wrapped in tenderness.
You see, Bertie is a 75-pound greyhound dog full of life and love. In four months she had grown. You see, she was a half-crippled, race dog. Because she was not a super facer, she was an unloved, mistreated, starved soul. Yes, she was locked in a small wire cage destined to never know what love meant.
But two people have taught her what love is. She plays in the snow, and on most nights, a neighborhood kid knocks on Bertie’s door and asks to kiss her good night. It’s their special trick of love for her.
The long, black, shiny hair grows thicker every day. The ears of that special greyhound wiggle and twitch for joy. Her big, black eyes sparkle when her name is called. That’s what love can do.
In the daycare that my hubby and I ran, there is a big sign painted in a beautiful blue that states:
“All Children Grow in Love”
Maybe that’s meant for greyhounds too!
See you soon!