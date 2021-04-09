“The Great Depression Moves On.” I just can’t put this book down. Maybe it’s because I remember so much of it renewing my grandparents’ lives. Whatever, enjoy a bit more of history.
My Grandma and Grandpa Tetzloff, with whom I shared a lot of time, called vinegar “King of the Cupboard.” This is why. Since Biblical times Grandma T. stated that women have known what a touch of vinegar would do to food. Also, a drop or two freshened well-water. It kept apples from turning brown and tenderized meat. A dash in bread dough made the rolls and bread delightfully crusty.
Just a few more notes – leave out the cream of tartar in meringue. Instead use a tablespoon of vinegar. My lemon pie was perfect and high this weekend. Hubby even liked it.
Cleaning must not be forgotten. A cloth dipped in the muscle stuff takes off tarnish on brass or copper. Three teaspoons of vinegar to one quart of water removes stains from your carpets, especially kitty and puppy marks.
All this saves money, which they didn’t have.
Grandpa built a fall kitchen and added it onto the back of their farmhouse on South Amber Road. This was to do canning of veggies if there were any.
The meat butchering started and the whole neighborhood came. The men began. It was some sight. Grandma T. said they butchered and canned everything but the squeal of the pigs. It was a hard time but everything must be used. Winters were bad. Life was simple. Friends and neighbors really cared for each other. They shared with everyone.
Nothing was thrown away. If it was cooked, it was eaten. None of the children or teenagers ever said “yuck” about food or there would be a lecture following the meal.
One year some kind of sickness took all the cows in the neighborhood. I felt sorry for Grandpa. He had one cow left and had to sell that one to pay his Amber Township taxes. Twenty-five cents per acre that year.
And so life traveled on!
Oh yes, try this trick. I did and it works. After salting the pork and smoking it, sometimes it got too salty and bitter. Soak it in milk. I bought a pound of thick sliced bacon last week, soaked it in milk for twenty minutes or so. It was great! Perfect for a BLT or salad with tomato from Hubby’s garden. Yummy bacon soaked and fried, which also takes the wrinkles out of the slices. A platter of perfection.
I have one last note to share with you. My Grandma told the story of a man in her day that had the choice of three women to marry. Each one was beautiful and thought they were wise. He gave each one a chunk of cheese to slice the rind from it. One cut too much and was wasteful. One cut too little and it was not good to eat. One just shaved the very outside layer off, being thrifty. So who do you think he chose for his bride? Remember now it was the ‘30s. The old days, and men were wise. Grandpa said he got Grandma that way. He made a good choice: wise, thrifty, not wasteful. But the most important – Beautiful!
See you along the way.