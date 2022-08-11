I can’t remember a building or especially a home having air conditioning when I was small. When the heat and humidity started to roll in we would head for Daddy’s favorite spot – the front porch.
It was a place where cool breezes of Lake Michigan seemed to find their place. Mom would head for the spot to decide her lunch and supper menu. Peel vegetables. Clean and polish silverware. Write cards to friends. Talk on the telephone, which Dad (being a telephone man) fixed up an outside jack to please Mom.
What did my father do from the porch? The most important job of all – visit with the neighbors. Of course, many world problems back in those days were solved. It seemed to be a more peaceful, quiet time. Or was it old age? The retirement years? Whatever, the memories are loving and peaceful.
Now back to my agenda: air conditioning. Yes — we have central air. Most all businesses do. It is only a courtesy to the customers. The breezes off old William Street do not seem to ruffle the leaves on New William Street anymore.
The big problem is when do we turn it on? First humid, hot night hubby discusses the situation. Once the cool night breezes begin to filter through the windows the house will become more comfortable. “Let’s wait!”
Fans of course we have, not just the filtering fan on the furnace. The daylight appears hot and humid. “But honey you’ll be busy all day. If it gets too warm, just sit down and rest.”
Evening arrives and the words again — “Let’s wait.” But he adds — “it’s very expensive.” The summer promises to be long.
Morning again comes — hot! His comments are about how beautiful the flowers are responding to the warm nights and hot days. I want to say that I am responding to sweating nights and fanning days. My brow knows nothing but the feeling of Kleenex. We wait.
Evening arrives and so does more heat. Napping in my chair, the sound I have been waiting for arrives. A sound sleep is pleasantly awaked. The air conditioner is on. To be sure, I look at the living room curtains. Oh yes, they are swaying in the breeze. Peeking over at hubby, his smile is so loving. He is saying “Honey, the house is getting a little too warm. I flipped on the A.C. Doesn’t it feel great?”
Once again, our lives are in sync. Our thoughts are together. This summer we celebrated 68 years of marriage. Years of heartache, hard times, joy, love and now precious togetherness.
Air conditioning can solve so many problems, whether it’s expensive or not. It cools the brain and soothes the soul. Don’t you agree?
Have a nice, warm week – and keep cool.