We often think nowadays about the many colors of a woman’s hair. Women work in so many public places, not like the stay-at-home gals of my grandma’s era.
Grandma’s hair was silver white wound up in a back bun. It kind of matched the semi-long dresses she wore, which were almost always flowered. Her shoes were made for a hard-working farm woman.
There were many summers my brother Carl and I spent on the old farm on south Amber Road. My mom put Carl and me on the early morning train at the Madison Street station and then away we would go. It was never long enough. Amber Corners came quick. The cost was fifteen cents, a low price for many days of fun.
Now I never saw a bottle of Fanci Fun hair color in grandma’s dresser drawers – never! Maybe in her busy life there wasn’t time for that stuff. Or there wasn’t money to buy it. But I do remember one day seeing my dearest grandma pull out a tiny bottle of something black. I went to the kitchen sink with her. She lowered head over the sink and something great happened. Her hair turned black! I was in shock. What would grandpa say to such magic?
I never found out because it was time for brother and me to leave on the train back to Ludington.
But now all the many colors that Meijer’s shelves can hold are used by women of today. Even my daughters use them. It only takes a day and a drop or two.
It is now called change. The world is changing. You and I are changing too, no matter how old we get. Oh yes, we have colored toes and fingernails, even with sparkles. There are dresses of any length, slacks, shorts, skirts and all kinds of frilly stuff.
There are shoes that aren’t really shoes – only a glimpse of cloth or leather. And of course there are all kinds of colorful makeup.
Oh yes, grandma would be shocked. And the older I get, the more shocked I am, too. Although I must admit, I like some of it, too. At my age it’s hard to change.
Before I put my paper and pencil away, I want to say thank you to my new column friend, Nancy. I appreciate you reading it.