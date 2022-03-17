It was a cold winter day, and I decided to start cleaning out my desk drawers. It would give me ambition to begin 2022 Spring Cleaning. So I began.
About two desk drawers into it, I opened an old book about cats and guess what? I found an old newspaper column I wrote in on a Thursday in 2006. It was titled, “What’s Yours is Yours, What’s Mine is Yours.” I hope you enjoy it like I did.
Hubby said, “Absolutely not!” Do you know what those words mean? I had to be sure. So before I began my counter-attack, I searched through Mr. Webster’s dictionary.
“Absolutely” means completely, in every way, total. “Not” connects to other verbs, such as can, making the verb in question stronger and extremely negative.
How can one get around such negative words?
The only two words to be used in my defense were “abandoned” and “please.”
The first word means to be left, or, as in this case, a kitten left defenseless. “Please” is a polite way of asking. But “please” has another meaning, too… in my case, anyway. To make someone glad or happy.
That’s it! I’ve got him. Hubby always says, “Honey, if it makes you happy.” Now I must prepare my case.
The facts: teeny, tiny 6-week old kitten. All white, except for one calico ear and tail. Thrown in a box by the Animal Control building. Scared, frightened. Could I make my case convincing with those facts?
Oh, I forgot. The name Willow continuously runs through my brain. Must use it. A tiny, white, 6-week old calico kitten named Willow would complete our little feline family. I promise, no more begging, no more visiting the kitty place behind Wal-Mart on Monday nights.
I’ve got one thing going for me. When we first saw her, she cuddled in Hubby’s arms, purring loudly. “Of course, we must discuss the matter at home,” I said to Fran at Lakeshore Animal Friends who was volunteering that fateful Monday night. We would be out of town, back Thursday. I’d call them to see if the kitten had been placed.
Wise Frannie said, “If God meant this little feline for you, she’ll still be here when you return.”
Now I was sure God was on my side, too.
The 20-minute ride home was in silence. The evening moved along. I happen to know that Hubby loves ice cream in the evening, so making him a four-dip banana split was the beginning of my case, the opening move.
“Do you want to talk?” he asks between bites of ice cream. “Go ahead, I’ll listen, but let me warn you, my mind is made up.”
Clearing my throat, I began the persuasion. “Morris, Meeka and Muf-fur are YOUR cats, darling. They eat when YOU feed them, sit patiently by YOUR recliner when you’re relaxing. When YOU go out in the backyard they watch in the windows, waiting to catch a glimpse of YOU. They sit by the shower, waiting for YOU to be done. Now since you’ve had your shoulder surgery and need a hospital bed in the guest room, the cats have joined YOU there, too. And (tears dripping) I’m alone.”
“When we began this adventure of having a family so late in our lives, I never realized I would be left out.” My tear-proof makeup begins smearing, my voice begins quivering. “It’s hard and if you really cared…”
Fifty-two years of marriage and I’m questioning he cares? This should really touch his inner soul. “All right, Dori.” My heart skips a beat. Just maybe the whining, tears and persuasion have hit the mark. “Here’s the agreement. If she’s there Thursday you can pick her up, take her to Dr. Paxton to be checked out. If he says OK, bring her home. But it’s your cat; I want nothing to do with her. It’s your decision, you care for her.”
Thursday came. I was so positive with God and Fran on my side that I’d called the vet for our appointment. All alone, I drove out, picked her up, had a great check-up and got all her shots. The good Dr. Paxton agreed she was beautiful, too. One pound, one ounce. Just a little bundle of white fur. I proudly drove home. She was mine.
She was sleeping in her carrier as I walked her into the house. The already-made feline family gave the evil eye and several hisses. Would we have trouble? A new cat can or cannot be accepted by old cats, the book says.
Oh, and I almost forgot. As it turns out, no one liked the name Willow, not even the vet. So now we have a Sophia. And what does Sophia our white kitten do? Jumps out of her carrier, looks around the living room, proudly walks by our cat conglomeration, and reaches her tiny paws for Hubby’s recliner and hops on his lap. She snuggles down. Hubby’s eyes soften.
I guess the old saying is true… what’s yours is yours, what’s mine is yours, too.
Sophia is 16-years old and still spends time on Hubby’s lap. By now she really feels at home.
Don’t you agree?
Even if it is 2022, the memories of Sophia still linger on even though Meeka has taken her place on daddy’s lap. Have a good week, friends!