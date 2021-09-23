Hubby and I were sitting at the kitchen counter this morning, peeling apples. The season for fresh warm applesauce has arrived.
Many a year we’ve peeled a bushel or two for canning. Lining the fruit cupboard with jars of homemade canned goods. Listening for the snapping of the Mason lids. The sound of canning success.
But not anymore. As for apples we cook a small kettle a couple of times a week. Just add a tiny amount of cinnamon, trifle more sugar, pat of butter and simmer away. When softened, whip up with the beater. Applesauce at its best.
But there was a comment made about the correct way to peel those beautiful red things called Ida Reds or Mac’s or Cortlands.
Now this is the way the Riverton housewife, mother of four, sweetly called Grandma Lilly, did it. See I’m a mother of five. I’ve peeled apples over 68 years of married life. But I was told this warm sunny day in October – I don’t peel an apple correctly. No matter what kind.
You my faithful followers are probably thinking “Of course she can’t, she’s not Lithuanian.”
To do correctly – Sharpen paring knife; Wipe clean, germ free; Hold washed apple in left hand; Begin to peel – very thin strokes; Do not waste; Cut gently in half and remove core; Quarter once more and place in cooking pot
It becomes a melody, the plopping of the cooking apples. The aroma of cinnamon filling the kitchen. And because my husband’s mother, Grandma Lilly’s hands were gentle but experienced, a couple of pies glowed in the oven. The juice of the apples melting between two homemade crusts.
Oh how she knew how much her man loved two crusted pies. Even for breakfast. Lithuanian husbands, including my husband, love anything for breakfast, as long as it has two crusts and a filling. Gives them strength for a day in the fields.
Well this is my song of the apple season. Go to Orchard Market when Janet Sue calls, the Ida Reds are in. My favorite! Buy a half bushel. Get the soup kettle out. Find the dull paring knife. Try to sharpen it – no luck. Oh well, tried anyway. Begin to peel away as my gentle sweetheart walks in. Returning from the garage, his hide-away.
“Honey you’re wasting a lot of apple, peeling very thick. Quarter them, not hack them in chunks.”
I know sweetheart I tend to waste everything I do. But, I’m not Lithuanian. My life doesn’t have a no waste check value.
Of course I used frozen pie crusts, but the apples were fresh. So I’ll eat the crust. You eat the apples. No, that won’t work. Pie crust is pie crust. Sure honey it’s alright. The wasted apple I’ve left on peeling over all the years of wedded bliss — I could have frozen and supplied Ludington Area Catholic the dumplings for their dinners for many, many years.
But now I let you in on my greatest accomplishment when it comes to pie making, dear friend. Now that we have pumpkin back on the shelves of our grocery store.
I whip out a frozen pie crust (deep dish). Open one large pumpkin pie mix (Make sure it’s the mix.) Pour into bowl. Add two eggs or three – whatever. Add 5 ounces of Pet Milk, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Whip. Quickly shove into oven before Hubby walks in. As he smells the aroma of nutmeg, cinnamon and pumpkin bubbling in the oven, his eyes will sparkle. Quick! Begin to complain about your wrist. The pain goes up to your shoulder. Index finger is numb. Why? Because the pumpkin was so hard to crack open and peel.
Yes, the days Grandma Lilly and I spent in our kitchens have been long and hard. Why did we do it? Because Grandma’s husband, Papa Joe, loved homemade pie. And she loved him.
And his son, my hubby, inherited the trait of pie for breakfast. And I follow in her footsteps. And so with that in mind, I get out my frozen pie crust, my apples or pumpkin and begin my day. Even a broken leg can’t stop me.
Just remember this; always give others a piece of your heart and not a piece of your mind and your day will go fine.