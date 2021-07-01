A few weeks ago, a dear friend of mine lent me a book to read. Recipes and facts from the early 1930s. I learned a lot wondering how this country grew so fast.
This generation cannot believe the changes that went through our country, a time of strife, a real turning point. When I read this book, the stories are true but shocking. Our grandparents, and parents, too, were shocked. There was nothing left.
But how they worked and cared for each other! Families bound together out of love. They found that love out of nothing. They were a proud people.
How I wonder could I have done it. Just making a life out of nothing. But… here we are happy and joyful.
Two cars in the garage. A rose garden and pond in the back yard. Summers at the beach. Kayaks skimming along the water. A summer cruise on “our” Badger. Holiday parades with people singing and smiling along the way. Yes, a happy time.
No, we don’t make babies’ nighties out of grandma’s old housecoat. Grandpa’s old bib overalls are not used for junior’s winter coats like the old times.
The kids didn’t have McDonald’s to buy supper on the way to a game. They were at their mother’s side learning to bake and cook what they could scrape up for dinner. I couldn’t do that unless forced to. But life went on.
Of course, we all knew about the kids’ cardboard in their shoes. The walk to school only a mile or two, soaked and wet up to their knees. No school bus. Only deep snow and a pot belly stove in the middle of the school room.
I remember my mother having to be at a country school named Star Amber 1½ hours early each morning. Her job: bring in the wood and start the fire in the one-room pot belly stove. The children must have heat to warm up before school began. Those senior citizens were a great people proud of their country.
They pulled our country together through World War I and II, and kept the fighting from our shores. I think this was not a bad record for those gals and guys who had to put cardboard in the soles of their shoes.
One of these days, I’ll do a column about canning weeds when the gardens didn’t do well. They must have something on the cellar pantry shelves to keep their tummies full and warm to fight the winter cold. Come to think about it, I don’t even have a pantry, but yes there are a few weeds in the yard.
Oh yes, ice cream was 5 cents a double dip cone. But seldom anyone had 5 cents or even 3 cents for one dip.
Here is a note for the young fellows. A friend of mine said she asked an older gentleman she knew who could afford to have a car – if he drove it in the winter. It had no rust. He said he drove it all the time when there was gas. But he washed it in the fall with a cup of fuel oil in the water to prevent salt damage. There is a new twist.
Well friends, see you around and maybe I’ll do a column on recipes from this great book, if I ever find it — or did I loan it to you, I can’t remember. Have a great Fourth of July because we do live in a great country, you know that don’t you?