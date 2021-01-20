President-elect Joe Biden’s expansive economic relief plan offers some warning signs about where the new president and a Democratic-controlled Congress are headed. While some aspects of the virus proposal are necessary, there are numerous pieces that will burden the economy — not help it.
For instance, part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan would more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, now set at $7.25. Many states already have a higher base wage, including Michigan’s at $9.65 an hour — it had been set to increase at the beginning of the year, but high unemployment rates last year prevented that from happening.
Raising the wage is a rallying cry for the left, despite evidence that artificially hiking wage rates — especially by such a large margin — reduces work opportunities. Minimum-wage jobs are often held by less experienced workers, so higher wages can make it harder to break into the workforce.
In 2014, Seattle passed a $15 minimum wage, and a study a few years later found that it had directly contributed to fewer hours for workers and a reduction of 5,000 low-wage jobs.
And a recent study by the Employment Policies Institute laid out how a $15 federal minimum wage would lead to a reduction of 2 million U.S. jobs by 2027.
As small businesses and restaurants are reeling from shutdowns, forcing them to pay more for employees is only going to result in fewer jobs or increased costs passed on to customers.
“It’s especially troubling as it’s going to end up hurting many of the very people they are intending to help,” says Joel Griffith, a research fellow in financial regulations at The Heritage Foundation.
Griffith also says raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour doesn’t account for wide disparities in costs of living around the U.S. For example, a worker can get by on a lesser wage in a small Midwest town than in Washington, D.C., or New York City.
While Democrats now have control of the Senate, it’s by a narrow margin. And even some moderate Democrats have joined Republicans in voicing concerns with the costly plan.
Also in Biden’s plan are $1,400 checks for most Americans. Griffith cautions against these direct payments, coming on the heels of last month’s $600 checks, as much of the money from previous bailouts has gone into savings rather than back into the economy.
The proposal also calls for a $400 weekly unemployment boost on top of what states already provide. While this is rightly scaled down from the $600 weekly benefit from the CARES Act, it could also serve as a disincentive to return to work as many will make more on unemployment than from their old jobs.
If Biden wants to start his tenure with a bipartisan tone, tossing in items that have long been on the liberal wish list isn’t a great way to go about it.
Since last March Congress has directed more than $4 trillion to pandemic relief. Any additional spending must be narrowly targeted to helping Americans most in need, as well as to ensuring the swift distribution of COVID vaccines.
This isn’t the time to place more burdens on businesses, like a higher wage. The sooner the country moves on from the pandemic and businesses can reopen fully, the sooner our economy will rebound on its own.