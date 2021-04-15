President Joe Biden is moving quickly to erase as many Trump policies as possible except in the area of trade, where he is taking a slower approach to unraveling the destructive tariffs levied by his predecessor.
Nearly all of the tariffs Donald Trump imposed on China, for example, remain in place. In fact, the new administration is defending a legal challenge to the 2018 levies on a wide range of Chinese goods brought by U.S. importers such as Walmart.
Trump saw the tariffs as a way to bring China to heel for its unfair and often illegal trade practices.
They haven’t worked to do that. Nor have they substantially reduced the trade deficit between China and the United States.
But they have driven up the cost of a wide range of consumer goods, from clothing to automobiles, and cost, by some estimates, 300,000 U.S. jobs.
While the new administration may see value in continuing the China tariffs for a bit longer as a negotiating tool for concessions on intellectual property theft, product dumping and human rights violations, there is little justification for leaving in place tariffs on other nations, including democracies in Europe and Asia, and even Canada.
Trump hit products ranging from liquor to lumber with tariffs, and drew retaliatory penalties in turn. Those are still causing economic distress in this country.
A prime example is softwood lumber from Canada, used in the construction industry. The levy is one reason construction costs have soared. Lumber prices are up 25% to 50% over a year ago in many markets.
While the tariff on Canadian softwood was reduced to 9% from 20% in December, it remains a significant burden on an industry hit hard by the pandemic.
A Detroit News report brought home the damage the trade war is doing. Apple growers in Macomb County and elsewhere in Michigan complain retaliatory tariffs have spoiled the international market for U.S. apples, creating a domestic glut that has driven prices so low farmers can barely afford to operate.
U.S. and European Union negotiators recently agreed to a four-month suspension of tariffs and counter tariffs while they work on a new trade deal.
That should become permanent to give U.S. farmers and manufacturers some certainty of the future playing field.
Levies on trade are sometimes necessary to prevent predatory practices by trading partners.
But as a rule, they should be avoided, and when they are imposed, should be short term.
Trade penalties drive up prices for American consumers and drive away jobs for American workers.
Biden, who criticized Trump’s tariff regime during the presidential campaign, should now prioritize negotiating them away.