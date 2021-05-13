A state law passed this session of the Indiana General Assembly will require Indiana middle school students to complete a one-semester civics education course, which is an excellent way to get kids started on the right track to being active participants in our democracy.
Former President Barack Obama said in his farewell speech (paraphrasing former Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis), “The most important title is citizen.”
While most people pay attention to presidential elections, far fewer participate in state and local elections. For those who want to use their voices to make a difference, it is important to participate in elections close to home.
By the time young people reach voting age, they should know the names and basic policies of their state and U.S. legislators. Most often, these are the leaders who are making decisions directly impacting on our lives.
They should also know the basic tenets of our system of government as laid out in the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and other bedrock documents.
It is important now more than ever for young people to be informed before they vote, especially with so much misinformation to sift through online.
Regardless of the medium through which young people get their news, they will need the tools to understand reliable journalism and see through political grandstanding and exaggeration.
Informed citizens are key to the continued prosperity of our country. With more civic-minded young people engaging with the political process, the nation’s government will be a more accurate representative of the people.
The last four years have been chaotic with protests, the pandemic and a polarizing presidential administration. It’s easy to believe that the problems of America are so big that they’re out of our hands.
However, change begins at the level of the individual citizen. Whether we subscribe to conservative or liberal politics, we should support educational efforts to help young Americans become informed and involved citizens.