If any good can come out of the pandemic, perhaps it’s that Michigan’s lawmakers will finally wake up to passing long overdue changes that would bolster the state’s transparency and ethics laws. This state ranks among the worst in the country for its lack of government openness. That must change.
The last year that Michigan has been under nearly unilateral control by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has illuminated just how easy it is for our government to conduct its business in secret. It’s not only the governor’s office that’s not being forthcoming with vital information related to shutdown orders and health data — it’s also other state departments and institutions like public universities.
Citizens should demand better.
The revelations this past week that two top former aides, Health Director Robert Gordon and Unemployment Insurance Agency head Steve Gray, received hush money deals make these reforms all the more urgent. Gordon received around $155,000, and Gray got $86,000.
Despite Whitmer’s assertions, such separation agreements that include confidentiality clauses are very rare in the public sector and have been unheard of in Michigan government for at least the past three decades, according to officials who worked in previous administrations.
It’s legally questionable, too. But if it is legal, it shouldn’t be.
Lawmakers must include themselves in the reforms by eliminating the Legislature’s exclusion from the Freedom of Information Act and adopting much tighter lobbying laws and financial disclosure requirements.
We need certainty our elected officials are working for us — and answering to us.
Transparency and accountability often make for great campaign pledges, but then prove easy to dismiss once officials get in office.
This is certainly true of Whitmer, who in 2018 ran on a platform of boosting Michigan’s government openness. She proposed a 10-point “sunshine plan.” Where is it?
Whitmer’s commitment to shining a light on government dealings has dimmed as evidenced by her defense of the secret payouts at a press conference last week.
Some Republican lawmakers are seeking to bar such confidentiality agreements as Whitmer made with Gordon, and enforce more transparency in these deals.
Similarly, Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, chair of the House Oversight Committee, noted the situation calls for increased openness in all aspects of government, including opening both the governor’s office and the Legislature to FOIA requests. Michigan is only one of two states that blocks the top elected executive from public records requests. And it’s one of only eight that exempts the legislative branch.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, is leading an agenda to increase accountability in government, and he is backing several of these vital changes.
Another bill would prohibit lawmakers from voting on legislation that they or their family members could benefit from, professionally or personally. Lawmakers should support this common-sense reform and go further by requiring financial disclosures. It would be almost impossible to hold politicians accountable without seeing what stake they have in the game.
Lawmakers have historically pushed back on financial disclosure requirements, arguing the invasion of privacy will deter potential candidates. But politicians with something to hide have no business in Lansing.
The bigger challenge is going to be getting the GOP-controlled Senate to come around. That chamber has sat on previous bipartisan House bills that would open more aspects of government to transparency.
A public health crisis has also highlighted a transparency crisis in our state’s government. There is no good excuse for conducting the public’s business in the dark.
Lawmakers should give Whitmer a chance to live up to her campaign promise and send her legislation that would bring much-needed sunshine to Michigan government.