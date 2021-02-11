Supporters of House Bill 1498 have it all wrong.
Motivated by the convenient idea of putting public notices on government websites, they want to deny Indiana residents the convenience of finding the notices — ranging from sheriff’s tax sales to school reports to government budgets to information about public hearings — on an independent platform.
That would be community newspapers.
Newspapers are read by hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers each day. Online, Indiana newspapers attract hundreds of millions of page views a month. Newspapers provide a spectrum of information, offering content to draw people with a wide variety of interests.
Government websites, to the contrary, often provide bland official information and attract little attention. You have to hunt down information on them, and it can be a bad experience trying to find it.
Just as importantly, consider this rhetorical question: Would it be wise to position a government unit as its own watchdog in charge of posting its own public notices?
Independent newspapers are the right answer. They’re accessible, searchable and verifiable. Newspapers post public notices in the manner required by law, regardless of whether the notices shed positive, negative or neutral light on a government unit or official.
This isn’t a new idea. The federal government and each of the 50 states recognize that newspapers are the best means to provide access to public notices. That’s why newspapers have been the medium of choice for public notices across the decades.
Why would the state of Indiana change it now?
Supporters of HB 1498 — authored by Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart — contend it would save tax dollars. But these savings would be nominal, given that the General Assembly limits what newspapers can charge state and local government units. The Hoosier State Press Association estimates that the newspaper publication of public notices costs Hoosier adults an average of $1.06 in taxes annually.
And newspapers across the state are required to post public notices on their websites at no additional cost.
The established model for publication of public notices has worked well for a long, long time — and Hoosiers want it to continue. A 2017 survey, commissioned by the HSPA Foundation and done by independent research firm American Opinion Research, found that 63% of Indiana residents want public notices published in their local newspaper even if it could cost government units several thousand dollars.
The same survey showed that the public would be 60% less likely to read a public notice posted on a government website.
Public notices belong in newspapers, even as technology changes. Rather than rely on government units to post their own public notices, the rules regarding how public notices are published in newspapers should be reviewed and updated.
That’s why the HSPA reached out last fall to each of the four legislative caucuses and committed to drafting a comprehensive modernization of the state’s public notice policy for consideration in 2022.
This much is clear: Hoosiers find it convenient to read newspapers — in print or digital form. Government websites? Not so much.
Remember, local and state government is supposed to operate at your convenience. Contact your state legislators now, before HB 1498 comes up for a vote this week, and remind them that public records should be posted for your convenience.