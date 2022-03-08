The Michigan Community Service Commission is encouraging Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers who made a difference for others for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
This annual event acknowledges the contributions made through volunteerism, service and philanthropy. It has been hosted by the Michigan governor for nearly 30 years to acknowledge the commitment of Michiganders, organizations and businesses in improving the lives of people and communities.
Several nomination categories are available for volunteer and philanthropy efforts that took place during the past year, including honors for youth, mentors and older adults.
Organizations will be recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing the collective impact of employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs.
Special awards will also be given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Applications should be submitted by April 30. Nomination instructions can be found at https://www.research.net/r/2022MIServiceAwards.
A hard copy of a nomination form is also available on request. Contact the Michigan Community Service Commission at 517-335-4295 or gsa@michigan.gov.
“Michigan has a long tradition of service and helping others,” said Ginna Holmes, MCSC executive director. “The Governor’s Service Awards are great opportunity for us to come together and celebrate those who truly made a difference.”
The application should tell the story of why the nominee deserves to be honored as one of the outstanding individuals or organizations committed to making a difference in Michigan. In creating the application, it is important to provide as much relevant information as possible about the nominee.
Self-nominations for individual categories are not allowed, but can be done for organization awards.
“I want to encourage every Michigander to consider nominating someone for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “While these past few years have been challenging, so many Michiganders have responded with the grit and determination that defines our state. Michiganders from every corner of our state stepped up and worked hard to support their communities and help their neighbors.”
During the pandemic, the MCSC is leveraging more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/volunteer.