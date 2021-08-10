Average pay nationally for supermarket workers has topped $15 an hour, without the federal minimum wage hike Democrats have sought, proving again that the private, competitive marketplace is the best course toward prosperity for working Americans.
Those grocery store employees join the 80% of workers nationwide whose hourly wages have climbed above the $15 level, up from 60% of the workforce in 2014.
The Washington Post reports that the average hourly pay for non-managerial employees is $25.83, up 7.8% since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Wages are up across all industries, and in all regions of the nation.
The jump in pay comes even though Democrats lost the fight to include a $15 federal minimum wage in February during negotiations on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
Turns out, a government mandate wasn’t needed.
Wages are going up largely because of the law of supply and demand. The blistering pace of the economic recovery has intensified the demand for labor, which is in short supply, so job seekers can command more for their services.
Of course, the government is distorting the marketplace to a certain extent by continuing COVID relief payments, allowing at least some workers to stay out of the job market.
But even so, the pace of new job creation is driving much of the increase in wages. Unfilled job openings stood just above 10 million in June, up 590,000 from May.
With rising pay comes rising prices, and the Federal Reserve must keep a closer watch on inflation than it has until this point. The bank has operated under the theory that the current inflation spike, now climbing at a 5.4% annual rate, is transitory and will return to normal soon.
But with pay soaring, that may not be the case. Unless employers can figure out how to increase productivity, they’ll have to keep raising prices to cover the higher labor costs.
That could quickly wipe out any real gains workers see from fatter paychecks.
The best counter for that would be for Washington to cut off the spigot of COVID relief payments and allow the labor market to work without any government distortion.