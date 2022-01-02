Little by little, we’re seeing that we can do two things at once — do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while also, at the same time, enjoying a get-together.
It was evident to those who chose to witness the return of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop late Friday night and as the fireworks went off early Sunday morning last weekend.
There were some who were totally against the city hosting the event this year, even going as far as to confuse a preview for the event as encouraging people to attend. That is a nuanced difference.
For those who did choose to attend, certainly there were some that were within close quarters of others. But was it a complete shoulder-to-shoulder gathering? Not in the very least.
Instead, as witnessed along Ludington Avenue between James Street and Rath Avenue, those people who came with them to the ball drop stayed within their smaller groups, trying to keep a distance from others. Some chose to wear masks without scarves, some wore their scarves to protect against the cold and some wore nothing over their faces — all outdoors as the small flurries came down.
We as a society are finding ways to live with COVID-19, and we’re all making personal decisions to handle it for ourselves as well as thinking of those around us. Some of us are choosing to stay in, have things delivered when and where available and taking the precautions we feel are right. Part of that was skipping the gathering.
Some of us are choosing to go out, masking in certain situations while not in others because we believe that in some settings it is reasonable to make those choices in those ways. It could be masking while going to the big box stores but not doing so outside.
Still, others of us are choosing to risk ourselves to get this disease. It could mean vaccines but no masks or neither of those. Certainly, the severity of the disease’s effects fall upon each of us differently — really much like other diseases — and it shows that the severity is lower with vaccination.
By having events like the Ball Drop, we can each decide for ourselves if we want to go out or stay in. We’re certainly grateful that people were out to ring in the new year, to look forward to a year ahead of who knows what may happen and to have the joy of flashing lights and exploding fireworks once in again in revelers’ eyes.