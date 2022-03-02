Consider this a bit of a breakthrough year for Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team.
The Spartans program is one of the school’s youngest, having been around a little more than a decade. It’s been built beyond the high school level and with a middle school program in place, too.
Central’s competitive cheer program has watched as others within the West Michigan Conference made their way to the state competition in that time, too, most notably Hart. The Spartans witnessed what the Pirates can do, year in and year out.
This year, it’s Central’s turn.
For the program in general, it took a lot of work and effort from the coaches to the cheerleaders that helped to pioneer it. Some seasons showed immense promise only to be derailed by a variety of issues, from illnesses to injury.
While the girls are seen only through three rounds and for minutes at a time at each competition, there is no discounting the hours of work put in by them and their coaches through choreography, tumbling, stunting and more whether they’re in the confines of Mason County Central High School or at one of our local gymnastics centers.
It’s all come together this season for the Spartans.
Mason County Central — for the first time in program history — isn’t watching as other programs it knows competes at state. Friday, the Spartans make their debut at this stage at the DeltaPlex.
Beyond the smiles and enthusiasm, the Spartans will compete one more time on the mats on the state’s biggest stage. We encourage all of you — the parents and families, the coaches and especially the cheerleaders — to truly enjoy the experience.
You’re the pioneers this year, setting the mark for those behind you.
For those of us, too, that can catch a glimpse of the Spartans as they leave Scottville for the DeltaPlex this Friday, the bus carrying the team from the school will receive a police escort from school to school starting at 10 a.m., led by the Scottville Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Wish these Spartans best of luck along their route from Scottville, along U.S. 10 and 31 and south toward Grand Rapids.
Not everyone will get the opportunity to see our Spartans cheer Friday afternoon, but we can all show our support of these young women who will be representing all of us.
Go get ‘em, Spartans!