Long before there was a pandemic that closed doors and changed many of the ways we lived our lives, there were good, smart policies when it came to caring for ourselves and others if we were sick.
At our local schools, if a child went home sick, the parents and caregivers were asked to keep the ill child home one more day if it was just an illness that lasted a few hours.
It was a way to mitigate the spread of that disease so it didn’t infect other children or teachers or staff. It was smart — as long as people followed the rule.
That’s the rub, though. Not everyone is following something as simple as that with a disease that’s proven to be as deadly as COVID-19.
We’ve learned of instances where people who were positive for COVID-19 still were out and about, carrying on as if nothing were wrong. It’s beyond disappointing. It’s reckless. It’s wrong.
We’ve already shown our appreciation for events such as Ludington’s New Year’s Ball Drop. But we can’t help but feel — and believe event organizers also feel — a tinge of apprehension for events when there are people who are living their lives as if nothing is wrong although they could be ill or are sick with a contagious disease that has the potential to affect others worse than what their experiences are.
Before the pandemic, stories were written about how productivity of certain industries goes down when the old-fashioned flu runs rampant through their respective businesses. People try to tough it out, for whatever reason, but it winds up infecting their work colleagues and families, bogging down everything at the same time. Had that person not tried to act tough, more things may have been accomplished with a healthy workforce.
So, let’s go back to the schoolchildren analogy, and really apply it to all of us. If you’re sick, stay home and get better. If you suspect you may have COVID-19, get tested so you know for sure. If you’re positive for COVID-19, follow the guidelines — even as they shift and morph and change — that your employer wants you to follow, and stay out of the public.
Call upon your friends, neighbors and families to help with the items you may need. Thanks to the changes wrought by the pandemic, you can have a litany of items delivered to you at your home, too.
It’s not being brave or bold or tough by carrying on in society while also being ill at the same time. You’re only helping to spread any number of diseases that can have an impact as little as the sniffles to yet another unfortunate and very preventable death.