A movement is underway to change the Open Meetings Act to allow for remote meetings if there is a quorum in-person.
This movement partially is going through the county level with the Thumb’s Tuscola County seeking to allow this type of exception in the Open Meetings Act for counties with populations with less than 75,000 people — and Mason County is one of them.
Mason County’s board of commissioners took up a resolution Tuesday to throw their support behind lobbying for this type of allowance.
The board rightly decided not to back such a change to OMA, or even lobby for it.
In the materials included in the county board’s packet, the folks in the Thumb said the change they seek is one that was allowed for previously — but it was only allowed during the pandemic to allow for municipalities to still conduct business.
Prior to the pandemic? There were no exceptions or allowances for remote meetings. That’s the way it should be, and having the sunset in the changes for OMA as the pandemic continues on makes sense.
When we elect our leaders, those leaders know when they run that they will have certain responsibilities should they be elected. If they’re running for a board or a council or commission, they not only have to attend those meetings but a litany of other committee meetings and other commitments that goes along with the job.
The same is said of those we send to Lansing or Washington. We send them there to represent us. It’s not just to cast the votes on the floors of their respective chambers. There’s the committees and more they need to work through while representing us.
Our elected leaders should be going to their meetings where they occur, not phone in from parts unknown or where ever they claim to be located. It’s part of the job they sought.
Tuscola County and others — including Oceana County which passed a resolution in support of Tuscola’s effort — seek to make permanent changes that were never part of OMA prior to the pandemic.
We’re glad Mason County saw through the ruse as well as the end-around on lobbying that the Michigan Association of Counties already provides.
We also encourage our area state representatives Jack O’Malley and Scott VanSingel and state senators Curt VanderWall and Jon Bumstead to allow for the Open Meetings Act to remain as it is and as it was — before the COVID-19 pandemic and not with any changes needed temporarily for the pandemic.
If you seek office, understand that you must attend in-person. Otherwise, don’t pursue the post.