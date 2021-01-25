A serious problem, a serious shortcoming has come about in the past 10 months, and it needs everyone’s help in address it.
When our area endured the initial shutdowns, it became evident that while what could work in other areas would not work here. And what we mean is being able to conduct work and more via the internet.
Plainly put, we don’t have high-speed internet access or broadband throughout our county or in many nearby areas, and we need it.
After identifying that we have a problem, there are several solutions that could come to pass to get our area the access it needs.
There needs to be a bridge to the solution, and that’s where we all come in. Connecting Mason County is asking the public to please fill out its survey so it not only knows where our county does not have internet access at all, but also the speed of the access is available.
The group has a survey that can be filled out online, and there’s even a QR code that we’ve published in these pages in the past week or two that you can scan with your smartphone and then fill out.
Don’t have a computer? Don’t have access to the internet? No problem. Our local libraries have paper surveys that can be filled out, too.
No matter what service level you have, or even if you don’t even want internet, the variety of responses is needed by the survey committee so that it can work on filling in the gaps with internet service.
A thorough, complete survey will allow for the organizers to then perhaps work with a variety of funding sources, whether they’re private, public or both to solve the issues of internet access.
Once these services are installed, it will allow for not just education to be done remotely, but also for telehealth services to come into play and for the potential of people being able to work remotely, here in Mason County, rather than needing to be in an office setting in a more suburban or urban setting.
To get there, the Connecting Mason County group needs your participation to get there. We encourage you to fill out the survey as soon as you can.