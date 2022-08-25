Last month, several people came forward to seek two additional school resource officers to help protect our kids from what might be lurking around the bend.
The proposal is to have a school resource officer for Ludington Elementary school and another for Mason County Eastern schools. The county would pay for the expense of each officer at three-quarters of the rate as the other quarter would be paid for by Pere Marquette Charter Township as those officers would patrol the township in the summer months.
At its face, the proposal is a good idea, but the devil is always in the details.
It only makes sense that details need to be hammered out and a written contract be approved by all sides.
That’s where the idea of having an ad hoc committee of the constituents involved makes the most sense. Each of the school districts involved, Ludington and Mason County Eastern, should have a seat at the table. The same for Pere Marquette Charter Township as the proposal has it putting in some funds, too.
The county, obviously, will need to be involved both as a representative both financially from the board’s perspective, but also with the sheriff’s office and the law enforcement side.
During the county board’s work session, all sides identified that it was essentially the state that needed to do what it could to fund these kinds of safety items in schools. As was stated then, often times the demands of the state or even locals is met with only a fraction of the funding necessary to provide it — if that funding comes at all.
Coming out of the budget work session, it was clear that was the direction this seemingly was headed, but that was also more than a month ago. Those who wanted the county to dive in with both feet immediately don’t understand the deliberative work the county commission does, weighing the pros and cons of an issue to ensure — as best as it can forecast — that whatever it approves has a chance of not just being successful now but nearly in perpetuity.
There was essentially no chance of school resource officers to be approved ahead of school starting this academic year.
However, there’s very much a chance that it could happen in 2023. The county’s budget is still one that is being ironed out. There is still a time element at play where the parties need to meet, figure out who can bring what to the table and then determine a way forward that meets the request — if it can be.
And if the county’s finances can’t pick up the tab for these school resource officers, it might be wise to put the issue before the voters — especially in PM Township — for a millage.
That kind of work to squash the devilish details should not be delayed.