Late last week, our two local representatives in the state legislature voted for a bill that would keep public notices on newspapers’ websites, and there for free.
Senate Bill No. 258 — originally introduced by 35th State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington — calls for newspapers such as ours to where government legal notices are published to also place them on the newspapers’ website that can be access without being charged.
Last Thursday, both 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and 100th State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, voted for the measure, two of the 61 votes in the state house for the measure.
We want to not only thank our legislators for passing the measure, but also remind everyone the critical importance of having government legal notices in third-party places such as the newspaper. Notices of meetings and the published minutes of those meetings in a printed publication such as our newspaper allow for a record to be kept outside of the halls of city, township or county government.
The clerks of our government do a good job of recordkeeping, and this is not a knock against their work. Rather, view our newspaper as a back-up to the back-up. By publishing these notices in a newspaper, not only are they available for public consumption when they’re published, they’re also saved forever in several different rolls of microfilm. Here, at the Daily News, we have rolls of microfilm, and so does the Mason County District Library. You can go right now to the library, work with the staff there, and look through the legal notices of yesteryear. Some newspapers also have rolls of microfilm at the state library and Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University.
All of us know that it is incredibly easy for those with fair skills in the use of the internet to change and amend anything published online. That’s why it’s so critical that public notices not only be placed online and posted by local governmental bodies but also in publications such as ours.
This is the 21st century, with our world connected more and more virtual. Having public notices online and freely available in a third-party publication such as ours is a great step.
We also encourage our local municipalities to pay the small price of publishing these notices in the print editions of the Daily News so they can be saved one more way for the generations behind us can see them.
Thursday morning, Senate Bill No. 258 reached Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk awaiting her signature to make it law. Her press releases are indicating the number of bipartisan bills she’s signed into law. If she has yet to sign this bill by the publication of this editorial, we ask that she adds Senate Bill No. 258 to her tally.