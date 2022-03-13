One of the major bipartisan items that was part of the debates in the elections of 2018 was the lack of openness in a variety of ways in our government.
In one way, a slight change might be coming.
We want to join the Michigan Press Association in thanking State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, in not only introducing a bill a year ago to require newspapers such as ours to have public notices on our websites available for the public to see for free.
The public absolutely should be able to see public notices from local government in an independent newspaper. Having notices in a third party that is independent of local government is highly critical so the public can have trust in its government.
VanderWall’s bill is still sitting in the Michigan House after passing unanimously in the Michigan Senate last October. The bill has yet to come out of committee in the House. We urge the committee to move the bill forward to the full body for consideration.
Another bill is also under consideration in a State Senate committee, introduced by Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo. McCann grew up here in Ludington. The bill amends the Open Meetings Act to allow for remote attendance to a meeting by a member of a public body for a medical condition.
The bill also requires a public body member who is not on active duty with the military or has a medical condition to be physically present at a meeting to attend and participate. To participate, it includes “discussing, debating, or voting on a bill, amendment, resolution, motion, proposal, recommendation, or any other measure on which a vote by members of the public body is required.”
We strongly support this measure that was introduced in February and remains in a Senate committee.
Considering this is the start of Sunshine Week — dedicated to noting open government measures and policies to allow for citizens to keep a watchful eye on government — we commend VanderWall and McCann on their respective measures, and we encourage the legislature to pass both sponsored measures. And, we encourage Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign both measures when they’re passed to open up government to its citizens.