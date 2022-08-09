When Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sought a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people with unauthorized access to voting tabulators, those nine people included her likely political opponent this fall.
In doing so, the stakes were raised greatly in this year’s election for that office.
The Detroit News — and really, the excellent reporting of Craig Mauger through nearly all of this — indicated Nessel, a Democrat, is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate charges against her likely Republican opponent, Matt DePerno, as well as State Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.
According to the reporting, the trio and others convinced local clerks to turn over tabulators where they were taken to either hotels or AirBNB properties in Oakland County. The tabulators then were allegedly broken into and “tests” were performed.
DePerno denied much of the allegations, the News reported.
That’s why, in our view, all evidence linking DePerno and the others to the allegations should be made public. Investigators and prosecutors need to openly show what that evidence is. It would be wise for the special prosecutor to put as much out publicly as he or she can ahead of charges being filed in an attempt to prove that the evidence and facts led to the charges, not political motivations.
It doesn’t seem as though DePerno is phased by the implications, and it is similar to former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley being indicted in federal court in relation to his being at the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The implication for DePerno, though, is being noticed by those within and around the GOP. Already, some conservatives are openly asking the GOP to nominate someone else as the party’s pick for attorney general. The Detroit News’ Nolan Finley — no friend of former President Donald Trump — bluntly said so in a column earlier this week.
Should DePerno step aside — or the state Republican Party decide on a different candidate — it would remove, to a degree, the political opponent nature of this scenario.
However, the voters in our state deserve as much information as possible, as much evidence as can be shown, when comes to these serious allegations against DePerno and the others implicated.
And it needs to be done as quickly as possible.
The stakes continue to climb in light of the allegations and the potential charges at hand. It’s a dangerous path for the prosecutors, and it’s a perilous one for those accused.
While neither side will want this tried in the public sphere, it essentially will be at the ballot box in November should DePerno face Nessel. That’s why it is critical for the voters in our state to have every shred of information and evidence to consider.