School boards at districts within the West Michigan Conference will be considering soon whether or not to expand the conference from its traditional eight members to a roster of 14.
It’s a move we endorse whole-heartedly.
The West Michigan Conference has been made up of mostly Class C-sized schools for its 87-year lifespan, and it was founded in part by what was then Scottville High School and now Mason County Central.
In that stretch, the WMC has expanded to include several Muskegon-area schools. In recent years, many of those schools have grown to more than twice the size of their fellow league members. It has created an imbalance between the members.
Meanwhile, districts such as Ludington thought it had solid footing in some of the leagues it was a member of, such as the North Central or the Seaway. And the Lakes 8 Activities Conference has been a good fit for a long time for the Orioles.
The addition of Ludington and five other districts to the WMC will allow for some competitive balance issues to be fixed in terms of enrollment.
What should come out of this is a tighter bond between schools in the WMC now and those on the outside that will be invited to join. For many of the districts involved, they already work together in some ways and not just in athletics. Hart, Shelby and MCC are all a part of the West Shore Educational Services District with Ludington.
The new WMC, if changes are approved by the respective districts for the 2022-23 school year, would be wise to ensure there are ways for the students at the respective districts to either continue to work together or start to work together when it comes to the arts and the sciences, too.
Ludington has shown a strength in areas such as quiz bowl, robotics and the Business Professionals of America, just to name a few. There could be opportunities for Ludington to share its knowledge with its new conference members.
Conversely, there very well could be some things happening within the current schools in the WMC such as Whitehall, Oakridge or MCC that could be of benefit for the schools that are being invited to join.
There very well could be plans to do even more as the administrators start to work together in this new league make-up.
The process is still ongoing for the expansion of the WMC. It’s not completed, yet.
Count us as one observer that would appreciate, enjoy and look forward to a stronger partnership between the schools of the new-look WMC. We urge the respective administrations and school boards to make it happen.