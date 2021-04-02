Ask Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya how she came to lead the revolution aimed at toppling the man called “Europe’s Last Dictator” and she has a direct answer: “Because they arrested my husband.”
Tsikhanouskaya, a self-described “housewife and mom,” had no intention of running for president of Belarus last fall against Alexander Lukashenko, the strongman who has run the former Soviet satellite since 1994 and who had “won” five previous rigged elections.
She picked up the torch that had been carried by her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a YouTube activist who spawned the Slipper Revolution. He had spent the previous year driving across the Baltic nation in a car with a giant slipper on top, a symbol of his intent to “smash the cockroach” Lukashenko.
Two days after announcing his plans to challenge the dictator in the presidential election, Tikhanovsky was arrested.
“My first step was only for love of my husband,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a Zoom interview last week from Lithuania, where she has been in exile since shortly after the August election. “I wanted to show him we are family and I support him. The regime underestimated us. It was certain no one would support a woman, particularly one without a political background.”
But they did.
With her husband in jail, opposition to Lukashenko galvanized around Tsikhanouskaya as other would-be candidates also were arrested. Many of their wives joined her campaign. Women throughout the country dressed in white and marched to protest the arrest, torture and rape of thousands of dissidents by the regime. Female journalists risked their safety in leading the coverage of the government’s abuses.
“It turned out to be revolution led by women,” Tsikhanouskaya says. “We came to fight because our men were jailed. Women understood we had to go to the front lines of this revolution. We understood our responsibility.”
On Election Day, some estimates suggest the mother of two captured more than 60% of the vote. But the official results gave Lukashenko the victory, claiming he won by a margin of 80% to 8%.
That’s when the revolution kicked into high gear. Belarusans poured into the streets and called general strikes in the largest demonstrations ever against Lukashenko’s rule.
Six days after the vote, Tsikhanouskaya was given a choice by the regime: Leave the country or be jailed.
She packed up her 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old special needs son and left for Lithuania, where she continues to lead the fight for democracy in Belarus.
She has met with foreign leaders and addressed the UN security Council. Her message is that the Belarus people deserve to live free, and need the help of freedom-loving nations to do so.
“America is the oldest democracy in the world,” she says. “Everybody listens to America.”
She’s looking to the Biden administration and the European Union to pressure Lukashenko to hold new, carefully monitored elections. She also believes sanctions could push the regime to comply.
Belarus is a longtime ally of Russia, but in recent years Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have had a testy relationship. Tsikhanouskaya doesn’t think Russia will prop up the dictator if the people reject him, and isn’t pressing for Belarus to break cultural and economic ties with its neighbor.
“This isn’t about geo-politics,” she says. “We are not looking toward the west. We only want the government we choose. Lukashenko is toxic to the European Union and America. He is becoming toxic to Russia.”
Her husband remains in jail, facing a 10- to 15-year prison sentence. Thousand of other dissidents are also behind bars, and reports of torture and sexual assaults continue. Protests have renewed and are intensifying as the weather warms.
Tsikhanouskaya doesn’t think the Belarus people will quit on the revolution until Lukashenko is gone.
“I am prepared to fight until the victory,” she says. “I don’t want my children to grow up without their daddy. I don’t want other children in Belarus to grow up without their parents.
“I feel the pain of every person in Belarus. I will stay with the people as long as they want to fight. I’m sure we’ll prevail because people understand if we don’t we will be slaves in our own country.”