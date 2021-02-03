On the first day of classes, there’s a whole new set of faces at the desks. You don’t know them, and they don’t know you. Some are not of your race, many are not of your social class. But, you’re here to teach them something that you’ve studied for years, and you think learning about it will be useful to them in life. You have to help them discover, both the subject and how it’s useful to them. Where do you start?
The average high school student has no accurate idea of what the future holds. Being told that studies can help in life seems like some sort of fairy tale. Most have been exposed to the idea that going to college after high school will make their lives better in some ways, money being the one most often emphasized. But that’s all a vague sort of advertisement, and they’ve seen enough ads to disbelieve anything a mere teacher can say. As far as they’re concerned, the goal is to graduate from school, gain freedom and see what happens next. Their lives have been under adult direction for years; the idea of taking control themselves seems like fantasy, and they don’t have any idea of all the details involved in getting along successfully, or even what success actually looks like.
There are students in your class who are not of your race, and maybe an exchange student or two who looks like you, but has very different values. Some have home lives that you simply can’t imagine, maybe better, maybe worse than yours. They are waiting to figure out who you are; they’ve been told that this class is something that can be of use to them, and they’re willing to give it a chance.
You are not here to be a hero or heroine, and you realize that your job is to deliver the most learning that you can for this group. That means that you’ll teach to the average, and you know you’ll probably bore some of the very smart people, and teach beyond the ability of the slower ones. All in just five hours a week. You’re bound to lose a few, and it won’t be their fault. Do your best. Be inventive; sometimes it works, and you may do more for the exceptional ones than they expect. If you’re teaching a science course, use a book that is written for people beyond the grade you’re teaching, and use only the easier part of it. The more complex parts will be a gift to the superior students.
If, on this first day, you’re not comfortable with the looks of some of the class, go easy. Tell them why you teach, and be honest about it. Tell them if your ideal job once was to be an owner of a sport-fishing boat, but you worked on one for a summer, and it’s a dirty, grimy job with clients who can be completely unreasonable, especially when seasick. Tell your students you tried to be a rocket scientist, but the job’s politics were awful. You weren’t rated on what you accomplished, but on how you schmoozed. Every job has its political side; be as ethical as you can, and be careful how you tell the boss when he’s wrong.
Promise them you will grade as fairly as you possibly can, and that they’ll get credit for parts they do well. Grade “on a curve” because sometimes you’ve messed up the wording of a question, or you haven’t taught a concept well, and there is no way they’ll get it right. If you’ve created a problem, they shouldn’t suffer. Be as fair as you can, and be ready to forgive their mistakes. Help them, don’t compete with them. Tests are tools to measure your performance, too.
As the year goes on, you and the students will get to know each other, and to work better together. The goal is to improve their chances in life. Some will lie or cheat; their parents do that. When or if you catch them, don’t publicize it, guilt can cripple people. Tell them how they can do better.
