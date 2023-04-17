I feel bad whenever I see an animal corpse by the side of the road. We humans have developed to the point where we make gadgets that are very handy for us, but usually we don’t consider what they’ll do to the other animals on the planet.
Squirrels and raccoons are just no match for cars and trucks, and although deer can do serious damage to a car or the people in it, the odds are that the deer is damaged more. Although I feel bad, there’s not much I can do about it except to drive carefully, or quit driving altogether, and I’m not willing to do that.
Humans are not alone in making life difficult for others. Animals have learned ways to compete with the rest of the world in order to survive. Cowbirds lay an egg in the nest of a smaller bird, such as a sparrow, and go away. When the larger cowbird chick hatches, it takes all the food that the sparrow parents bring to the nest, so the smaller chicks starve or get pushed overboard. The cowbird chick eventually grows up and leaves the nest to live life as a cowbird. How does it know?
Because so many of us humans have been raised watching movies or videos that show animals as cute, we are subtly conditioned to think that fuzzy cute things are sweet and innocent.
Obviously, that’s not always the case. When much younger, I wanted a gopher for a pet, so tried to catch one. On the rare occasion that I did, it turned and bit me.
There was nothing cute about it.
I’ve been getting junk mail from an outfit that wants me to send money to save polar bears. They have a picture of a fuzzy, cute-looking polar bear on their propaganda, and they point out that bears are in danger of becoming extinct due to climate change. From all I’ve read about those bears, they are completely savage, and wipe out all sorts of animals that live near them. If a letter asks me to give money to save cute fuzzy polar bears, it feels like a scam, so I don’t contribute.
A pair of sandhill cranes that we’ve named Ichabod and Spot come by our place each year in response to bribes of cracked corn that we put out. I don’t think they have any love for us, they just know that free food is good, and that we don’t hurt them. Over the years, they have only raised two offspring.
There are also many turkeys living in the area. They were re-introduced in Michigan for the sporting pleasure of hunters, and they seem to have many non-human predators, too. Each spring a pair of hens will move through the yard accompanied by about 50 chicks. As the summer goes on, there are fewer and fewer chicks. By fall, only about four remain. I think the local fox finds them delicious, and he must not be alone; we have seen a bobcat now and then, and there are hawks and eagles, too. I have no idea how many turkeys are harvested by hunters. I hope they taste good.
Some birds, like crows, perform a great service to humans as a roadside cleanup crew. Some birds eat mosquitoes and other varmints. A few years ago, a young deer became road kill near my house, so I figured I’d better go bury it before it became stinky.
But other duties intervened, and I didn’t get around to it for about three days. By then, the deer was almost completely gone.
The cleanup crew, mostly crows and fox, had been there, and in three days only a few bones were left.
We people often evaluate animals and other people by what they do. Some animals, like ticks and rabid mammals, carry and spread diseases. So do humans. Some animals pollute, but not as much as people do. The list goes on.
I shouldn’t be down on humans, each of us is an experiment. Like artificially intelligent machines, societies modify their members to conform to some goal, be it religious, democratic, communistic or something else. If we survive, we’re a success.