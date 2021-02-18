Astronomers, like many scientists, are amazing in their abilities to decipher reasonable conclusions from data.
Nowadays, they don’t just squint through telescopes, the telescopes are hooked to cameras and recorders, and researchers can replay whatever was seen, and send copies of the recordings to their peers, to get more opinions.
A few years ago, the scientific community agreed that there were planets orbiting distant stars. The early data that led to this conclusion was that light from some stars would occasionally dim down for a while, then brighten up again. All sorts of theories about this were proposed, finally most were discarded, and the dimming was attributed to a planet orbiting that star and moving between the star and us, thus cutting off some of the light.
I don’t think that anyone seriously proposed the planet had not paid its power bill, and thus the company cut down on its light, but I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that explanation. Some pretty wild stuff can be imagined by people.
Along with wild theories come wild denials. I had a friend who was certain that no people ever walked on the moon, that those landings were staged in some desert out west, intending to justify the government’s spending big money on space adventures. He was completely convinced of it, and no argument would sway him.
I worked at Cape Kennedy at that time, and watched a couple of the moon rockets take off, then watched the progress of the trips on TV. I believe the conventional story.
Some of the later launches were attended by politicians, hoping to gain a little status by “being there” when the launch happened. My favorite of those was when President Nixon and a crowd of dignitaries arrived with much fanfare, the launch happened and the rocket disappeared into a low layer of clouds in about three seconds, so they saw almost none of the flight. They must have felt cursed. A later launch through clouds resulted in lightning hitting the spacecraft. Reviews of the data showed that the rocket itself generated the lightning, sort of like petting a cat in winter generates sparks. Later launches would be delayed when there were clouds present.
Data analysis was always wide open to criticism, and all possible explanations for mishaps were considered, regardless of the source of the theory. On one series of launches of a military missile, data review revealed an anomaly that nobody liked. Theories were put forward, and one analyst proposed that static electricity had caused the problem. He always blamed static electricity for problems, but his theory had to be disproved before further launches could take place. He was an overpaid, independent technical representative, even though it was said that his specialty was economics.
One of the joys of science is that new events keep happening, so all the experts in the field, plus thousands of amateurs, get to scratch their heads and propose explanations. Years ago, the astronomical world was puzzled by regular radio transmissions, a series of bursts, from deep space. Discovered by Jocelyn Bell Burnell in November 1967, it was the first radio pulsar ever discovered. It was nicknamed LGM-1, honoring the whimsical theory that it was generated by little green men.
One of the more recent discoveries, in October 2017, was of something now named Oumuamua, which is Hawaiian for “scout.” Pronounced “Oh mooah mooah,” some wags call it Ooooh Mama! A Canadian astronomer, Robert Weryk, while looking for near-Earth objects, (a popular thing nowadays, because we hope they won’t hit us) saw an unusual dot on an image from a Hawaiian telescope. Analysis showed it to be moving almost 200,000 mph, about four times faster than would be expected. Its speed and trajectory were very unusual, and the community of astronomers checked it out, but haven’t come up with a good explanation yet.
Some serious explanations are resorting to its being made by alien beings. There is a good writeup in the Jan. 25 New Yorker magazine, and probably many astronomy magazines, too.
Have some fun, read about it, and develop your own theory. Base it on available facts, though.