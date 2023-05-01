I’ve had a long run with my column of Life At The Edge of The Swamp, and sadly, it’s time for me to quit.
This is the last opinion I’ll send you, so you can cancel your appointment with a shrink. Things have simply gotten too busy for me to continue, and I’d always be behind on deadlines. But I can’t let it go without this last message. There are some factors that deserve my thanks.
First to the Ludington Daily News, which has published all sorts of my opinions, some of which I’ve reviewed years later and been embarrassed.
Next, I really appreciate Wikipedia as a service that gives good, clear information, so I can check concepts I want to use against their view of them. If we disagree, I check with other sources, and if the results are still not clear, I write a different column. I do contribute to Wikipedia occasionally.
Another source of reliable inspiration for me is the Christian Science Monitor, although I am not a Christian Scientist, and indeed, can hardly fit myself into the philosophy of any religion other than perhaps the Unitarian Universalist.
The Monitor is one of the few news sources that tries to report on positive things going on in the world as well as to give a non-exaggerated view of many of the negative events.
Indeed, they don’t report the whining and wailing as much as they do the factors that caused a negative event and the possible repercussions of it.
Not all news is about politics and crime. For technical reporting, which may be affecting life even more than politics and crime do, I read Scientific American and MIT’s Technology Review. The scope of these magazines is amazingly wide, and I find it quite trustworthy.
Things change over time. Even cars evolve. Modern automobiles are amazingly complex. An old car, built in 1927 has a speedometer, an oil pressure gauge, and a gas gauge by the back bumper, so the driver has to run around to the back of the car to read it. Only the back wheels have brakes. There is a hand crank in case the battery dies. No heater, no GPS, no radio and no roll-up windows. The owner had to be a mechanic. If he felt like being fancy, he got a Motometer, which is a thermometer for the engine. A long trip in such a car might help some chiropractor’s finances.
I really enjoy humor. Life without a few chuckles now and then is rather bleak.
Many of my chuckles come from puns that the English language makes so available. But a pun user has to be careful to avoid confusion. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that bridge (the card game) players are changing their lingo and no longer bid “no trump,” lest someone thinks the game has gone political.
Evolution involves adapting to change, which usually happens very slowly. On average, people are taller than they used to be, but we don’t notice it happening. Can we adapt to all the world’s changes as they happen? When people lived in villages, they knew almost everyone. Now there are large cities, and almost everyone is a stranger, so nobody is trusted.
People now ask, “What’s in it for me?” and not “How can I help?” Our country has become divided to a scary degree. The political parties are only the tip of the iceberg. Various causes are also divisive. Abortion rights, climate changes, gun rights, artificial intelligence, all of these and many more cause argument. To adapt, we must evolve, care for ourselves and tolerate differences.
There are so many different climates and landforms in the world that people need many ways to cope. What works in the arctic probably won’t work near the equator. Rules and customs will differ, and I doubt that all humans will ever honor the same politics. And yet many of us are too lazy to vote, but are very willing to protest. Will the future be ruled by strong men with guns who don’t know how to provide food for their people?
Walt Kelly said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
May we improve.