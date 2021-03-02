A week or so ago, Chrissie and I decided to take a Saturday drive to visit Chief Lake, a small town northeast of us. Light snow had been forecast in our area, with heavier snow near Lake Michigan north of Manistee.
We headed north, picked up some bird seed on the way, and went to see Chief Lake. We had a goal, and according to the map app on our phones, a 38-mile scenic trip to the lake, and perhaps a return by a different route. It would help reduce our cabin fever feelings, something worth doing.
When we were passing the Manistee airport, the snow started, and became really heavy as we continued north. Visibility was severely reduced, and roads became snow covered and slippery. At our turnoff, a snow plow was just coming out of the road from the village, so we decided to take the freshly plowed road, and in a few miles, saw the frozen lake and a few houses along its south shore.
But the snow kept coming down, and we changed our plans.
The weather app indicated clear roads and good visibility to the south. We took its advice, and when we got back to Manistee, the roads were clear, and the snow had stopped. We had lunch at TJ’s Pub before continuing back home. It was a nice, comfortable, short trip.
It made us realize the advantages we had that didn’t exist a few years back. A current, accurate, weather report, an electronic route map and a good, all-wheel-drive car with modern gadgets like seat heaters to keep us comfortable. The GPS maps showed the route clearly, even in the bad visibility.
In earlier times, travel was more difficult. Maps were not so good, and weather forecasts were less accurate. Once, during a Florida-to-Seattle round trip in my shiny new 1966 Mustang without air conditioning, our map showed the shortest road across some blazing hot desert/prairie was through the town of Red Bird, so we took that road.
In one place, it had washed out in a flash flood, but the gully was small, and we were able to drive through it. There was no signage. We never found Red Bird, but eventually found South Dakota. Poor gas station maps, no weather forecasts, and tires that lasted about 20,000 miles were common.
That was a lot better than the 1920s. I once bought a 1927 car with a shredded convertible top in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. It was autumn, and the nights were frosty. My goal was to drive it to Manitowoc, and cross Lake Michigan on the carferry, then drive home. In the late afternoon, I paid its former owner, filled the gas tank and headed east.
I lowered the top so it wouldn’t shred to pieces, and put on all the clothes I had with me: a sweater, two jackets and an extra pair of pants. The car had no heater. It was dark, and although I was only going 40 mph, it was amazingly cold.
I made it to the carferry, bought a ticket and went aboard to stop shivering. It was very different from our comfortable trip to Chief, but surely better than a horse and buggy.
Commercial air travel gained popularity in 1927, after Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic Ocean. Early planes were cold, noisy and not fit for bad weather. Obviously, many of the drawbacks have been overcome by now, so air travel has gone from having an adventurous, exotic image to being convenient but expensive.
From the 1860s to 1940s, national travel changed a lot, from stagecoaches to railroads, sailing ships to steamships, then airplanes. Early on, few people traveled, and for long distances, railroads were best. They developed a romantic image, and there were even songs about them, like “Wabash Cannonball” and “Chattanooga Choo-Choo.” The engines burned coal and belched smoke. The Lackawanna Railroad used “clean anthracite coal” and had as its spokesperson a singer, Phoebe Snow, who dressed in white.
But by the 1950s, air travel gradually took over the slower rail and steamship travel market.
Nowadays, if you’re interested in the destination, fly or drive to it. For exciting traveling, hitchhike.