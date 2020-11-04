As Tuesday’s election approached, it was heralded as one of the most important and highly contested of the modern era. With that pressure in addition to the many concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people wondered if voting was as secure as in the past.
Would there be voter fraud? How would election workers handle disturbances and law enforcement react to intimidation attempts? Was there any way to ensure a truly private vote?
The Daily News ran a series of stories about the election — how, when and where to vote and discussing these issues with local clerks in an effort to prepare readers.
With misinformation and doubt swirling in the political atmosphere, I was invited to observe of closing the polls and relay it to readers.
As the Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody said in a previous story, the entire process is open to the public and any interested person is able to watch the proceedings.
She stated people who can should take the time to see the process for themselves, for their own peace of mind if nothing else.
At exactly 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, at Pere Marquette Charter Township Hall, Cynthia Genter, an election inspector for Precinct 1 — jurisdiction has two polling locations — announced the polling place was closed.
“Here ye, here ye! The polls are closed,” she said to the empty parking lot.
Precinct 1 had a rush in the morning, with people waiting in line to vote when it was opened at 7 a.m., the election inspectors reported.
“That’s not typical,” said Linda Anderson, who worked the last presidential election.
She said there were definitely more in-person voters this time around.
With the additional COVID-19 precautions and higher voter turn out, Enbody said she couldn’t have been happier with how the day went.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” she said. “The inspectors really stepped up. I can’t thank them enough. It went smoother than anticipated.”
Voters were encouraged to hang onto their pens and the inspectors disinfected the booths in between voters, which was particularly difficult when it was busy.
“It was a new level of responsibility during the biggest election we’ve seen. And they did it with grace and smile on their faces,” Enbody said.
The election inspectors said all the voters were respectful and followed the posted COVID-19 guidelines.
“They had their masks on. Some even used the gloves that we provided,” Anderson said.
“The voters understood,” said Genter, the most experienced of the three. She has worked as an inspector for more than 20 years.
The jurisdiction had a separate team to process absentee ballots. The team started at Precinct 2, located at Calvary Baptist Church on Jebavy Drive at 7:30 a.m., moved on to Precinct 1 and wrapped up at approximately 5:30 p.m, according to Enbody.
As for closing the polls, I could go into the minutiae — how the inspectors followed numerous checklists, calculated the numbers, verified and validated the in-person, duplicate, overseas military and left-over absentee ballots.
It’s a painstaking, anticlimactic process that the inspectors, who worked since 5 a.m. that morning, meticulously executed until late in the night.
The familiar “making a list and checking it twice” came to mind. But in this case, it was checking it three times, and then having another person look it over again.
Why go though all the pains? As the township’s deputy clerk, Lisa McGregor, put it, “It’s important.”
And I don’t need to tell you why (the many hopes and dreams invested in this election by Americans).
McGregor helped with the process Tuesday evening, as the election councilperson was absent due to “extenuating circumstances.” It was her third election.
The precinct processed a total of 316 ballots. Toward the end of closing the poll, the team had a discrepancy in its numbers.
The inspectors, plus McGregor, immediately put their heads together to problem solve. They revisited the reports and double checked each other’s math. In the end, it wasn’t a calculation error, but a interpretation mistake — in other words, they were looking at the wrong total at the end of a page.
But that’s why they have so many checks and balances.
And “many eyes,” said Election Inspector Evette Priemer.
“We prepare for everything that can happen and hope it pays off,” Enbody said.
By 10:33 p.m., it was over for the precinct. The board of review — made up of two inspectors from different political persuasions — packed and sealed the required materials for one final checklist, then were on their way to the courthouse where the county clerk’s office would receive the results.
An update from Precinct 2, the larger of the two by more than 700 registered voters, said it was still in the process of duplicating ballots.
McGregor praised her poll team for their work and efficiency.
“I think (they’re) amazing for what they do in a whole day. It’s a lot. I didn’t know until I started working here, I didn’t realize how much went into it,” she said.
It’s necessary work for our government to continue functioning as we expect it to. It may not be glamorous. It requires diligence and a sense of duty, like any public service.
“It takes a team,” Genter said.