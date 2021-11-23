Amongst a few select others, Patsy Cline and Hank Williams, Sr. are the reasons that Willie’s Roadhouse: Classic Country, an XM channel, is one of the pre-set destinations on my car radio. Much like with my other two favorites – The Beatles Channel and the ‘50s station – I’ll often be pushing the ‘mute’ button, when non-favorites come on. But I’m always on the lookout for Patsy and Hank.
With Hank, my reasons are three-fold: his heart-stirring and imaginative songwriting, in which he’s unafraid to sing about loneliness and heartbreak, as well as happy times; the old-time fiddle music, making instrumental interludes which feel almost as important as the lyrics; and the drenching emotion with which he sings every one of his songs.
For Patsy, the reason for my love is very simple: I just want to hear her voice. Some of her recordings, and the songs themselves, especially in the early years of her recording career, didn’t fully make the most of her incredible voice or take the best advantage of what she had to give. But later, when she recorded “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Sweet Dreams,” we get to hear the full effect of her voice, which sometimes makes me feel as if she could have been an opera singer, but I’m glad she wasn’t. I’m glad she chose the music and the genre and the pathway that she did.
Here, I mustn’t neglect to mention another favorite of mine, which I may possibly have been heard singing in the shower and locker room after swimming laps. It’s Patsy’s recording of “The Wayward Wind,” which was written by Herbert Newman and Stanley R. Lebowsky.
Yes, the actual, real-life Great Lebowsky was a songwriter.
Patsy’s voice, with this song, didn’t bring the full-on emotional impact of the other three that I mentioned. But because of the haunting tune of the song – along with verses and choruses which tell a story – Patsy takes on this yearning, wistful quality that is enchanting. She takes me on a ride with the restless wind, starting with a little boy in a house by the railroad tracks. Hearing the trains whistle and watching them rattle on past, twice a day or more, must have planted in him the restless desire always to move on, to try another place, to follow the call of the wildness.
It’s a real treat for me when “I Fall to Pieces” comes on or “Sweet Dreams” or “Crazy.” Patsy’s voice is so powerful, and yet she uses it with so much nuance, so much falling into heartache, so much soaring magnificence. What she does with her voice is to transform a song into pure emotion. Something that so many folks will be able to identify with.
Here’s a side note. Did you know who wrote “Crazy?” It was none other than Willie Nelson, before he was famous. He was trying to make it as a country singer-songwriter. I heard what I think was a real demo of Willie singing “Crazy.” And it was awful! In my humble opinion. He sang it twice as fast as Patsy did; it turned the song into a frenzy. Maybe that’s what he was trying to suggest … a person who literally went insane because of love.
Patsy Cline turned the song into a voluptuous masterpiece of emotion. Slowing it down by half made it possible for a pianist to fill in the spaces, with so many notes and arpeggios that add dimension and complexity to a song which otherwise might have been straight-ahead senseless. Slowing it down by half also made it possible for Patsy’s voice to be celebrated as the leading light. She goes up in volume, she goes down, she stretches out some syllables. Brilliantly, her voice actually cracks on other syllables. She plays out every emotion.
Where did such a powerful, versatile voice come from?
Here’s what Wikipedia reports.
“At age 13, Cline was hospitalized with a throat infection and rheumatic fever. Speaking of the incident in 1957 she said, ‘I developed a terrible throat infection and my heart even stopped beating. The doctor put me in an oxygen tent. You might say it was my return to the living after several days that launched me as a singer. The fever affected my throat and when I recovered, I had this booming voice like Kate Smith’s.’ It was during this time she developed an interest in singing. She started performing with her mother…
“You might say it was my return to the living that launched me as a singer.”
Patsy hadn’t thought about singing before then. She only developed an interest in singing after her near-fatal illness. That’s what you might call making an opportunity out of a very big obstacle.