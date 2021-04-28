A few weeks ago, I read a remark from a poster on an internet forum I frequent. Everyone was waiting for the next leg of the competition to start, and some folks were talking about being nervous for this or that favorite athlete. Folks were talking about “stress eating.”
Before you throw your hands up at the ridiculous thought of people feeling stress over their favorite’s upcoming performance, I wonder if you’d consider the kinds of snacks and actual meals (ribs, anyone? Bucket of fried chicken? Wings and dip? Chips? How about another beer?) that often go along with a group of family and friends when they’re watching a big-time football final, like the Superbowl, or March Madness for basketball, or the World Series for baseball.
So, some people were describing the kinds of treats that they were sharing, virtually. Others were detailing the meals that they’d prepared ahead of time, or the ones they gobbled down while breaks happened in the competition. One woman (who in my opinion, took the cake) used to tell what meals her dog was eating!
Now, it was truly astonishing and enlightening to me what all she cooked for her dog’s meals. Granted, he was nearing the end of his life and she hoped to keep him with her for as long as possible. Granted, she probably did prolong his life, judging by the list of his ailments. Granted, she loved her pet. But one fellow sport lover said, “Your dog eats better than I do!” It was true. She cooked him a large variety of steamed vegetables, roasted meat, stewed fruits. I don’t remember what all. But it was quite something.
So, a bunch of posters were listing what they were eating or planned to eat. Some were consoling one particular woman who anxiously fretted, awaiting the time when her favored team would perform.
(Some said that they actually go away or turn the computer off when the time came for their particular darlings to perform. That seemed pretty extreme to me! I enjoy watching the competition in real time, and I keep my eyelids open when my favorites are onscreen.)
To wrap up this anecdote, the woman who I could imagine was actually wringing her hands, that’s how upset she was at her favorites coming up, said she didn’t have any comfort food. Hers was a sensible decision; she lives in my time zone, and it was past dinnertime. She said, “No food, but I have some calming and soothing lotion to put on my face and hands.”
I imagined that she’d ordered some expensive product online or purchased high-end cosmetics at a department store, and thought no more about it.
But a few weeks later, I was in my favorite drug store, bee-lining it to the next item on my list, when I realized I was in the lotions lane and recalled that all my lotion bottles were on their last dollops. Either that, or I could no longer get anything to come out of the pump, even though I could see, hear and heft some lingering at the bottom.
So my cart came to a screeching halt, and I started actually looking. I stopped in front of one of my favorite brands of hand/foot/body lotions, and sure enough, right in front of me, in a large tube beside the one I might normally buy, I spied the words “positively nourishing calming” on the label.
Friends, I stocked up. On the spot, I vowed to chuck out the remainder of the tubes and bottles I had at home, the ones that I was struggling to squeeze or scrape out. Then and there, I abandoned — just for a moment — my earned-from-birth identity as the offspring of parents who were children of the Depression with a capital “D.”
I could even settle my conscience a little. A sign below the tubes promised that if I bought one, I could get the next half off. Well, what child of two children of the Depression can resist?
Let me tell you, I have enjoyed it. I’m a satisfied customer. Heck, I’ll go one further… I’m a convert. The large tubes I bought are scented with lavender and chamomile, which are well known for happiness and sleep-inducing. Calmed and relaxed and peaceful. That’s how I feel as I squeeze out a generous dollop and rub it into my skin.
Even if it’s me convincing myself, I don’t mind. The scent lingers on my skin for a long while. My hands are soft.
And if I forego a snack or two in favor of these enticing aromas, no harm done.